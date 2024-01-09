New York, USA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanomedicine Global Market to Observe Stupendous Growth at a CAGR of ~11% by 2028 | DelveInsight

Nanomedicine is experiencing heightened demand, mainly propelled by the increasing occurrence of chronic ailments like cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and musculoskeletal diseases. The overall growth of the nanomedicine market from 2023 to 2028 is further fueled by augmented government support, a surge in funding, rising demand for therapies with minimal side effects, cost-effective treatment solutions, increased nano drug out-licensing, and a growing reliance on nanotechnology-based contrast reagents for diagnosis and monitoring pharmacological effects.

DelveInsight's Nanomedicine Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading nanomedicine companies' market shares, challenges, nanomedicine market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market nanomedicine companies in the market.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global nanomedicine market during the forecast period.

Notable nanomedicine companies such as Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cytimmune Sciences, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Starpharma Holdings Limited, Precision NanoSystems, Nanobiotix, Medtronic, Spago Nanomedical AB, Genetic Immunity, Nanospectra Biosciences, and several others, are currently operating in the nanomedicine market.

In December 2023 , a team of researchers from the LKS Faculty of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong and collaborators at the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Centre of Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, introduced a light-activatable prodrug nanomedicine designed for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). In March 2023, Moderna collaborated with Generation Bio to use its proprietary cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system for the development of non-viral genetic medicines to treat immune systems and liver-related disorders.

Nanomedicine Overview

Nanomedicine is a cutting-edge interdisciplinary field at the intersection of nanotechnology and medicine, aiming to revolutionize the way we diagnose, treat, and prevent diseases at the molecular and cellular levels. By harnessing the unique properties of materials at the nanoscale, scientists and researchers in nanomedicine strive to develop innovative solutions for healthcare challenges. Nanoparticles, nanodevices, and nanomaterials play pivotal roles in this field, offering the potential for targeted drug delivery, enhanced imaging, and precise therapeutic interventions. The ability of nanomedicine to navigate the complexities of the human body at a molecular level holds promise for personalized medicine, minimizing side effects and optimizing treatment outcomes. As researchers continue to explore the vast possibilities within nanomedicine, its applications span a wide range of medical areas, from cancer therapy and infectious disease management to regenerative medicine and diagnostics, ushering in a new era of healthcare with unprecedented precision and effectiveness.





Nanomedicine Market Insights

In 2022, North America emerged as the leading market for nanomedicine, largely driven by its extensive utilization in early disease detection, preventive care, and management of chronic and acute ailments. The region's robust regulatory structure facilitating swift product approvals and commercialization has significantly contributed to this dominance. Concurrently, key industry players have been innovating and forging strategic partnerships to elevate their market presence. Notably, SPI Medical and Nano-X Imaging collaborated in 2020 to introduce Nanox's state-of-the-art X-ray systems in Mexico, employing semiconductor-based Nanox ARC technology, surpassing traditional cathode ray tube models.

Furthermore, in August 2020, Innovasis Inc., in partnership with Promimic, received FDA clearance to introduce 3D-printed implants for spinal fusion surgery. These implants incorporate Promimic's HAnano Surface Technology, enhancing molecular adhesion for improved implant integration.

Nanomedicine Market Dynamics

The nanomedicine market is growing in response to heightened product demand, primarily fueled by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases , including cancers, cardiovascular issues, and neurological disorders. A notable feature of nanomedicine is its capacity to selectively target cancerous cells and neoplasms. This targeted approach enables clinicians to safely administer chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and advanced immuno and gene therapies to tumors. Nanomedicines play a role in improving anticancer therapy by modifying pharmacology and enhancing tissue distribution at the site of action. However, the growth trajectory of the nanomedicine market may face obstacles, including inherent drawbacks of nanomedicine and the challenges posed by stringent regulatory procedures .

