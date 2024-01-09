(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturers Utilize Visually Appealing Chocolate Bar Packaging Solutions as a Powerful Tool for Brand Differentiation and Communication, Driving Market Growth

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for chocolate bar packaging solutions is estimated to be around US$ 815.7 million in 2024. In 2023, the market was valued at US$ 788.1 million. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.70% and reach US$ 1,291.2 million by 2034.



The global chocolate industry is going through a transitional phase in the last few years. With the rise of artisanal chocolates, the demand for chocolates in the general population all over the world is touching the skies. This has opened new doors for chocolate bar packaging solutions, as it offers effective protection to the product during transit and enhances the visual appeal on store shelves.

The demand for chocolate bar packaging solutions is also surging due to the branding opportunities it offers to the key market players. Brands can leverage chocolate bar packaging as a powerful tool for brand differentiation and communication. The significance of this packaging is skyrocketing as it serves as a canvas for conveying brand stories, values, and the overall identity of the chocolate product.

In countries like India, China, and Australia, where the population is experiencing a gradual rise in disposable incomes, individuals are opting for premium and artisanal chocolate products. To respond to these demands, brands are curating packaging that gives a sophisticated feel, thus enhancing their chocolate-eating experience. Besides this, brands are also using innovative methods featuring augmented reality to engage tech-savvy consumers across the world.

“There is a rising focus on sustainability globally. The chocolate bar packaging market, too, is coming up with new materials that are 100% recyclable, which is expected to attract millions of eco-conscious consumers to the market. Several brands like Mars, Nestle, etc., have taken major steps ahead in the process,” says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Stick packs are estimated to dominate the global chocolate bar packaging market with a 23.40% share in 2024.

Plastic material in the chocolate bar packaging market is expected to account for 51.30% of the market share in 2024.

The chocolate bar packaging market in India is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% through 2034.

The chocolate bar packaging market in China is predicted to rise at a 6.40% CAGR through 2034.

The chocolate bar packaging market in the United Kingdom has the potential to increase at 5.20% CAGR through 2034.

The South Korean chocolate bar packaging market is predicted to rise by 5.30% CAGR through 2034. The chocolate bar packaging market in Thailand is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

A mix of established global players, emerging regional contenders and niche players with specialized focuses characterizes the chocolate bar packaging market. Very few companies have a worldwide presence, establishing partnerships with local and international chocolate-producing brands to cater to a broad consumer base.

Small brands in the market have significant opportunities, catering to the demands of regional confectionery stores and manufacturing units. The market offers many opportunities for innovation in packaging designs, materials, and functionalities to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Industry Key Players:

1. Amcor Plc

2. Huhtamaki Oyj

3. Mondi Plc

4. The Smurfit Kappa Group plc

5. Stora Enso Oyj

6. Glenroy Inc

7. Sonoco Products Company

8. Sealed Air Corporation

9. JBM Packaging

10. MAX Bright Packaging

11. Packman Packaging

12. Marber S.r.l.

13. Packle Packaging Industries

14. Zee Packaging

15. CP Food Boxes

16. Charpak Ltd

17. Packle Packaging Industries

18. The Sherwood Group.

19. Swiftpak Limited

20. Premier Packaging Solutions

Recent Developments



Hershey's "SHE" chocolate bars returned to shelves on March 1, 2023, for the third year of Women's History Month, featuring a new wrapper with over 200 uplifting adjectives describing women and girls.

Indian nutrition firm Brawny Bear has partnered with Pakka Limited for eco-friendly chocolate bar packaging, introducing flexible paper packaging to enhance sustainability. Mars successfully transitioned its chocolate bars from plastic to recyclable paper packaging in a recent UK trial, implemented in 500 Tesco stores starting May 29, 2023.



Key Market Segmentation

By Material:



Paper



Plastic



LDPE



PVC



PET



PE



Foil Aluminum

By Type:



Wrappers



Boxes Secondary packaging (Pouches, Bags)



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

