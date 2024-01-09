MEDIA ALERT: 1,400+ Expected In Washington, DC, To Shape And Share Solutions To Challenges Currently Facing Higher Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVENT: AAC&U Annual Meeting

WHEN: January 17–19, 2024

WHERE: Marriott Marquis Hotel, Washington, DC



Washington, DC-January 9-The 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) will be held in Washington, DC, on January 17–19, 2024.

The AAC&U Annual Meeting will bring administrators, faculty, and staff from colleges and universities of all types together with thought leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders to explore topics ranging from academic freedom, the value of a liberal education, and the understanding of higher education as a public good to the role AI and other new technologies are playing in higher education and beyond. The meeting's community-generated program will also showcase successful models of institutional transformation and best practices for promoting equity, innovation, and excellence in liberal education.

Media representatives are welcome to attend all regular sessions, but press passes are required and must be obtained in advance. Please contact David Tritelli at ... to obtain press passes for the meeting.

Meeting Highlights



250+ Concurrent Sessions Across 5 Meeting Tracks:



Curricular, Pedagogical, and Digital Innovation



Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion



Engaged Learning



Liberal Education, Workforce Preparation, and Scientific Vitality

Mental Health and Well-Being Pre-Meeting Symposium/UERU National Conference on January 17

New this year, AAC&U's Pre-meeting Symposium will be held in conjunction with the 2024 UERU National Conference. This special ticketed event will be dedicated to The Equity/Excellence Imperative in Action. This is the title of the Association for Undergraduate Education at Research Universities (UERU)-sponsored Boyer 2030 Commission Report, with“in action” emphasizing the presentation of ongoing leading-edge innovations in undergraduate education from across the U.S. research university landscape.

Speaker , Steve Dandaneau, Executive Director, UERU

Speaker , Amy Goodburn, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education, University of Nebraska

Speaker , Lynn Pasquerella, President, AAC&U

Speaker , Tia Brown-McNair, Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Student Success and Executive Director for the TRHT Campus Centers, AAC&U

Opening Night Forum: The Carol Geary Schneider Lecture on Liberal Education and Inclusive Excellence on January 17

Speaker , Danielle Allen, James Bryant Conant University Professor, Director of the Allen Lab for Democracy Renovation, Harvard Kennedy School's Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, Harvard University



Plenary Panel Discussion on January 18



Speaker , Danielle Allen, James Bryant Conant University Professor, Director of the Allen Lab for Democracy Renovation, Harvard Kennedy School's Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, Harvard University

Speaker , Kelly Corrigan, Best-selling author, breast cancer survivor, Host of the PBS series "Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan"

Speaker , Jarvis Givens, Professor of Education and of African and African American Studies, Harvard University

Speaker , Len Gutkin, Senior Editor, The Chronicle Review

Moderator , Lynn Pasquerella, President, AAC&U

Plenary Address on January 19



Speaker , Eboo Patel, Founder and President, Interfaith America

See the complete program and listing of speakers at . Follow us on X/Twitter. Follow along online conversations using #AACU2024.

The AAC&U Annual Meeting is an ideal and efficient venue for learning about the latest innovations in colleges and universities of all types and sizes across the country and around the world. AAC&U staff members are available to set up interviews with meeting speakers and/or participants.

About AAC&U

The American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) is a global membership organization dedicated to advancing the democratic purposes of higher education by promoting equity, innovation, and excellence in liberal education. Through our programs and events, publications and research, public advocacy, and campus-based projects, AAC&U serves as a catalyst and facilitator for innovations that improve educational quality and equity and that support the success of all students. In addition to accredited public and private, two-year, and four-year colleges and universities and state higher education systems and agencies throughout the United States, our membership includes degree-granting higher education institutions in more than twenty-five countries as well as other organizations and individuals. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: David Tritelli American Association of Colleges and Universities (202) 888-0811 ...