Chapman University's Leatherby Center For Entrepreneurship Announces Partnership With Santa Ana Chamber Of Commerce

The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University

Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship

Visit the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship at 549 W. Palm Ave., Orange, CA

Strategic Alliance to Foster Entrepreneurship and Women in Business

- Sophia Bernal, Santa Ana Chamber of CommerceORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chapman University's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce . This collaboration is set to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem by leveraging the Chamber's extensive network and resources.The partnership will focus on:- Sourcing mentors to guide budding entrepreneurs.- Amplifying event outreach and visibility.- Identifying aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities.- Sharing opportunities available with Latino and entrepreneurs.- Servicing underrepresented people to help create new entrepreneurs.- Establishing connections with corporate sponsors to support the Leatherby Center's programs.Sophia Bernal, Business Relations Liaison, representing the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce, will spearhead this initiative.“This collaboration with Chapman University represents a significant step in nurturing entrepreneurial talent. As a first-generation Mexican-American, I am committed to uplifting women in business, first-generation Americans, and Latino entrepreneurs while recognizing their pivotal role in shaping innovative enterprises,” said Bernal.Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center, expressed her enthusiasm,“We are excited to announce our alliance with the Santa Ana Chamber. Their involvement in promoting entrepreneurship for underserved communities will help us attain our lofty goals for the Accelerate California Inclusive Innovation Hub program. Their involvement will undoubtedly elevate our efforts to empower women, Latinx, Asian American, and other underserved entrepreneurs to start new ventures.”This partnership symbolizes a commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive business community, bolstering the growth of entrepreneurs in Orange County.About Chapman University's Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business EthicsThe vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.Learn More:About Santa Ana Chamber of CommerceThe Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce is committed to fostering sustainable prosperity in the community. Their mission focuses on creating economic growth through innovative, collaborative solutions. The Chamber emphasizes leadership, resourcefulness, and integrity, prioritizing partnerships that benefit all involved. With a vision of a thriving community, they are dedicated to building a sustainable and hopeful future for generations to come.Learn More:About Chapman UniversityFounded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. .

