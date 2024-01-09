Davis Street Community Center Announces The Retirement Of CEO Rose Padilla Johnson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Padilla Johnson Helmed San Leandro's Leading Social Services Provider for Three Decades; Deputy CEO Daniel Johnson to Succeed as CEO

- Rose Padilla Johnson SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Davis Street Community Center , San Leandro's leading provider of social services, today announced the retirement of long-time CEO Rose Padilla Johnson after 32 years leading the organization. Following a distinguished career where she spurred Davis Street's growth from a single provider of subsidized daycare to San Leandro's largest provider of family support services, Padilla Johnson is leaving her role as CEO, but will continue to serve as a champion and resource for Davis Street and its team.During Padilla Johnson's three-plus decades leading Davis Street, the organization has grown by focusing on new ways to address the needs of San Leandro's families. Starting with a shoestring budget and a tiny staff in the early 1990s, Padilla Johnson built Davis Street into an organization with a $24 million annual budget and over one hundred employees that delivers free and subsidized childcare for thousands of children, a medical and dental center open to all, a basic needs program providing food and clothing to those in need, and programs for employment and independent living for people living with developmental disabilities.“Rose is a testament to what can happen when you put your heart and your head into solving big problems. Her leadership, resourcefulness, and calculated risk taking are what made Davis Street the essential provider of services for San Leandro,” said Gordon Galvan, Chairman of the Davis Street Board of Directors.Padilla Johnson expressed her gratitude, saying, "It has been an honor and a privilege to lead Davis Street and work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am confident that the entire Davis Street family has the leadership to continue serving our neighbors in San Leandro and beyond."In light of Padilla Johnson's retirement, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Johnson as Davis Street's new Chief Executive Officer. Johnson has served for the past seven years as Davis Street's Director of Operations, then later as Chief Operating Officer and most recently as Deputy CEO. Among his many accomplishments, Johnson led the agency's response to the COVID-19 emergency, allowing Davis Street to remain open and continue serving those most impacted by the pandemic.Johnson expressed enthusiasm about the new role, stating, "I am honored that the Davis Street board and staff have placed their trust in me to build upon the strong foundation laid by Rose. I look forward to working closely with our team, partners, and the wider San Leandro community to usher Davis Street into its next era."About Davis StreetServing more than 15,000 individuals annually, Davis Street helps low-income families in the San Leandro / Eden area and surrounding communities improve their quality of life through short and long-term assistance. Today, Davis Street is a comprehensive safety net, assisting clients in navigating their journey to financial, physical, and mental well-being. Davis Street programs include a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Primary Care Clinic providing medical, dental and behavioral health services; emergency food and clothing services; voucher based, subsidized child care (Alternative Payment Program); housing and utility assistance and referrals; four childcare centers; and programs for adults living with developmental disabilities. For more information, visit

Buckley Slender-White

Outside Voice

+1 617-513-7936

...