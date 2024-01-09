Announcing The Widening Availability Of 'The Empty Nest Blueprint': Now Accessible On Fifteen Major Retail Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Empty Nest Blueprint - now accessible on a wide range of platforms.

Announcing the Availability of "The Empty Nest Blueprint: Plan, Pursue, and Thrive for the Most Underrated Stage of your life." Now on Major Retail Platforms

- Carol Dweck, author of Mindset

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a momentous occasion for Empty Nesters worldwide as The Empty Nest Blueprint: Plan, Pursue, and Thrive for the Most Underrated Stage of Your Life by Anthony Damaschino and published by Infinite Space Publishing, is now available for purchase on an additional fourteen major retail platforms, including Apple, Smashwords, Gardners, Odilo, Tolino, BorrowBox, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Baker & Taylor, Vivlio, Palace Marketplace, Bibliotheca, OverDrive, Hoopla.

Originally released on October 10, 2023, The Empty Nest Blueprint has garnered acclaim for its engaging, insightful, and practical approach. The book combines extensive research, real-world parenting, relationship strategies, and heartfelt antidotes through the author's personal experience to help readers create a blueprint for success for their Empty Nest journey.

"When writing 'The Empty Nest Blueprint,' my sole mission was to help all current and future Empty Nesters,” Damaschino said.“As we enter the new year, now reaching even more readers globally, I hope this book becomes a companion, inspiring and empowering Empty Nesters worldwide to not only navigate but thrive during this stage in life."

The Empty Nest Blueprint is a must-read for any current or future Empty Nester who wants to:

. Learn how to embrace your Empty Nest Journey, overcome Empty Nest Syndrome, and unlock the true potential of your most cherished relationships

. Conquer the four major Empty Nest Threats and pursue Empty Nest Opportunities

. Utilize eye-opening information, insightful exercises, and inspirational guidance to help readers succeed

. Gain a renewed sense of purpose and motivation to create a life of excitement, enjoyment, and fun

The Empty Nest Blueprint is not just a book; it's a celebration of life's next chapter.

Damaschino is a recovering HR Executive, dedicated husband and father of three, and recognized authority on Empty Nest transitions. He began writing his debut book after obsessing over the challenges all Empty Nest parents face. When he's not at his local library writing about parenting, relationships, or personal development, he can be found out in nature, impersonating an accomplished hiker. Anthony lives with his wife in Northern California, where he too, is on the journey to embrace life's endless experiences and possibilities.

The Empty Nest Blueprint is available for purchase everywhere books are sold. For more information, please visit Anthony Damaschino's website at . For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Anthony Damaschino

AnthonyDamaschino

+1 925-272-7264

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other