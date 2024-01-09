Tony Lucero's Expertise Fuels Localcityplaces's Mission To Reshape Local Business Reviews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tony Lucero LOCAL City Places

LOCAL City Places

LOCAL City Places Headquarters

LOCAL City Places Ratings and Reviews

Tony Lucero brings over three decades of invaluable experience to Local City Places

- Tony LuceroCHANDLER, AZ, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Executive Board of Local City Places is thrilled to welcome Tony“Mojo” Lucero, a distinguished Multi-Million Dollar Producer, Direct Sales MLM Trainer, and Speaker, as a SUPER Partner.LOCALCityPlaces is reshaping the influence of consumer reviews on businesses across the United States. With the increasing importance of LOCAL Search for users on various devices, LOCALCityPlaces is introducing innovative changes to this dynamic sector.The core of LOCAL City Places is its unique feature that enables members to submit influential reviews about Merchants in their local areas and beyond. Recognizing the critical role of consumer feedback in business success, LOCAL City Places provides an open platform for users to share their experiences through business reviews and guide the decisions of future customers.Tony Lucero brings over three decades of invaluable experience to Local City Places, having worked with diverse companies to build multiple direct sales organizations that achieved over $350 million in sales. His expertise has been sought after by direct sales companies, small businesses, non-profit foundations, universities, and Fortune 500 companies to infuse positivity into their organizations. Tony's global travels have equipped him with various modalities that trigger instant and permanent change in individuals.Tony's extensive background includes establishing culture, leadership development, and expansion for various companies. One of his ventures generated over $2 billion in global sales across 17 countries, with his personal team amassing over 48,000 members and generating over $285 million in sales. His exceptional leadership earned him the MVP award for achieving over $98 million in sales in a single year. A published author, father, adventurer, and renowned speaker, Tony specializes in human activation and personal growth.Reflecting on his new role, Tony Lucero said, "Joining LOCAL City Places as a SUPER Partner is a natural extension of my lifelong commitment to empowering positive change in people and organizations. I am excited to bring my experiences and insights to this innovative platform, contributing to its mission of connecting consumers with local businesses in a meaningful way. At Local City Places, we're not just revolutionizing consumer reviews; we're creating a community where every voice matters and every experience can make a difference."With Tony's vast experience and dynamic approach, Local City Places is poised to enhance its impact, enriching the way businesses and consumers interact in today's digital landscape. To get a taste of Tony's mojo, visit his YouTube channel where he holds court on all things networking and activating your frequency or see his website at TonyLucero.On January 8, 2024, LOCAL City Places kicked off its Sweepstakes“Who's Your Favorite Merchant & WHY?” Besides getting a chance to win gift cards valued up to $250, participants will also get the opportunity to highlight and review their favorite businesses.For more information, you can reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.

Tony Lucero

LOCAL City Places

+1 (480) 579-6000

email us here