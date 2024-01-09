Starting 13Th Year Of Bringing Jazz To Greater Philadelphia, Alan Segal And The Jazz Sanctuary Slate 3 Free Concerts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Philadelphia's most unique non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary, begins its 13th year of bringing jazz music to the Greater Philadelphia region through live concert performances and education programs with three events on the January calendar.

Alan Segal founded The Jazz Sanctuary in 2011 and continues as Executive Director of Philadelphia's most unique performing arts non-profit.

- Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz SanctuaryPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Philadelphia's most unique non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary , begins its 13th year of bringing jazz music to the Greater Philadelphia region through live concert performances and education programs with three events on the January calendar.“We performed 769 concert events over the past 12 years, and 2023 was a very successful year with 74 events, including our 750th event, and we are in the midst of our match period for charitable donations to The Jazz Sanctuary this month,” said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary.“I am anticipating a great fund raising season which will allow The Jazz Sanctuary to continue to serve the public and continue our mission, bringing jazz to the community through performance at community gatherings.”On Thursday, January 11th, performers from The Jazz Sanctuary return to Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) for an evening of the always-popular“Jazz & Joe,” with live music, coffee and treats which begins at 7:30 p.m. Among the musicians and artists expected to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, featuring James Dell'Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (tenor saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This 90-minute concert performance is free of charge.An evening of“Jazz & Joe” featuring performers from The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Philadelphia's Main Line suburbs on Wednesday, January 24th at Main Line Unitarian Church (816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA 19333). This free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.On Thursday, January 25th, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet returns to Philadelphia's historic Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) for a two-hour“Jazz & Joe” concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. This concert is also free of charge.The story of The Jazz Sanctuary begins with Segal, now 82 years old, who was diagnosed with a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in December 2006. After a grueling 13-hour surgery and 33 days in the hospital, Segal began outpatient rehabilitation.“When I came out of the hospital in January 2007, I couldn't walk, talk or read – I was essentially at zero,” said Segal.“I had to learn how to walk, how to speak, how to read all over again. I had decided to learn a musical instrument in my therapy and chose the bass. I re-learned how to read by reading the music, I re-learned my hand-eye coordination by playing, all through 2007 and well into 2008.”Segal had dabbled in guitar and bass but never pursued either instrument formally. When faced with the devastating effects of his AVM, Segal wanted to incorporate music into his therapy, playing bass to help improve his hand-eye coordination and reading ability.Segal's newfound love of jazz bass also came with a renewed promise to give back. Segal used his gift of music to start, in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, senior centers, hospitals, rehab centers, community centers and houses of worship throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs.Additional information about The Jazz Sanctuary is available at .

Jim DeLorenzo

Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations

+ +1 (215) 266-5943

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Alan Segal reveals the secret origin of The Jazz Sanctuary in a recent interview.