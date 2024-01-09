Eyewitnesses Saw Jagdish Tytler Incite Mob During 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, CBI To Delhi Court

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted before a Delhi court on Tuesday that there are eyewitness accounts of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler inciting a mob in the Pul Bangash area. during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

It urged Special Judge Rakesh Syal to frame charges against Tytler in connection with the case.

The case pertains to a mob setting the Pul Bangash Gurdwara at Azad Market on fire on November 1, 1984, leading to three persons, namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh, being burnt to death.

The incident took place a day after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI has said that Tytler incited, instigated and provoked the mob that had assembled at the gurdwara, which resulted in the burning down of the shrine and killing of the three persons.

Charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the IPC, among others, have been invoked against Tytler by the probe agency.

"There is sufficient evidence to frame charges against Tytler. There are eyewitnesses who saw him incite the mob during the 1984 riots," the agency said as it concluded its arguments on the framing of charges.

The matter will come up for hearing next on January 22, following a request from Tytler's counsel for additional time to present arguments in response to the CBI's claims.

The CBI had initially filed a closure report for Tytler, but a subsequent charge sheet has been submitted against him in this ongoing legal saga.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand had said that the offences against Tytler are exclusively triable by the Sessions Court and had committed the file to the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the Rouse Avenue Court. Anand had noted that record reveals that the charge sheet, among other things, has been filed under Sections 302 (murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and these offences are exclusively triable by the Sessions Court.

The court had issued notice with regard to committal of matter to public prosecutor Amit Jindal for the CBI, and had directed Tytler to be present before the Sessions Court on the set date for next hearing.

--IANS

spr/vd