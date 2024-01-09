Championing People-First Hiring: Greenhouse Crowns Top Three Winners In Inaugural Talent Makers Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Three winners were selected from a pool of over two hundred nominations globally for our Talent Magnet, Talent Partner and Talent Leader categories

Greenhouse , the hiring software for people-first companies, is excited to announce its three winners for the first-ever Talent Makers® award. Talent Makers don't just believe in the power of hiring great talent – they live it with their actions.

We recognized three types of Talent Makers who help drive a culture of nurturing talent:

The Greenhouse 2023 Talent Makers award winners are Tasha Ridder, Director of Talent at Pine Gate Renewables, Rebecca Demarest Panzer, People Project Manager at IonQ, and Austin King, Executive Recruiter at Gong.

talent magnet inspires others to want to work with them by bringing their own professional story to life and promoting their organization's unique brand, culture and growth opportunities.

talent partner collaborates and engages with hiring teams to help them achieve success by supporting data-driven hiring decisions and upholding company values. A

talent leader builds and promotes a hiring culture of inclusivity, diversity and excellence that helps everyone understand why hiring is a top priority for business success.

Austin King , Executive Recruiter at Gong, earned our talent magnet award. Austin attracted strong, diverse talent to his organization's senior leadership team and acted as a front-line champion for their brand throughout the interview process. Austin is a skilled storyteller who regularly receives rave reviews from candidates – even those who don't end up receiving offers – proving his positive impact on the candidate experience.

Rebecca Demarest Panzer , People Project Manager at IonQ, earned our talent partner award. Rebecca collaborated with hiring and leadership teams to implement new recruitment tools, programs and processes, leading to an increased headcount and employee retention rate. When there was no dedicated program manager for IonQ's intern program, Rebecca stepped into the role, committed to seeking applicants from underrepresented communities and ensuring interns felt welcomed and supported throughout their experience.

Tasha Ridder , Director of Talent at Pine Gate Renewables, earned our talent leader award. Tasha recruited top talent from diverse backgrounds, negotiated fair salaries, fostered inclusive hiring processes and helped her organization understand the value of great hiring. Tasha has made it her mission to bring in more diverse talent in all areas of solar, working with partners to write inclusive job descriptions and source underrepresented talent.

From over two hundred nominations, Greenhouse selected nine finalists for the three awards. The finalists for each category include:



Talent Magnet finalists: Kristen

Rao (Talent Acquisition Specialist at Taco Comfort) and Chanelle Guillaume (Talent Acquisition and Learning & Development Specialist at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.)

Talent Partner finalists: Stephanie Shone (Talent Advisor at

Enero Group) and James Dow (Head of Market Management EMEA at Blacklane) Talent Leader finalists: Katie

Rakusin (Director of Talent Acquisition at Merit America) and Stephen

Carrey-Chan (Director of Product & Design at CrowdStreet)

Greenhouse worked with a special panel of judges consisting of Talent Makers leaders and industry experts to evaluate the winners and finalists. The judges included Jon Stross, President and Co-Founder at Greenhouse; Jung-Kyu McCann, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Greenhouse; Mo Moran, Vice President of Sales Development & Demand at Greenhouse; Sia Kyparissiotis, Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Greenhouse; Seán DeLea, Senior Manager, Talent Acquisition, Leadership and EMEA at Greenhouse; and George LaRocque, Founder and Principal Analyst at WorkTech.

"We reviewed over two hundred nominations to determine the Talent Makers winners who excelled at creating a culture of great hiring this year. Austin, Rebecca and Tasha are people-first champions who exemplify the kinds of talent leaders Greenhouse strives to promote," says Jung-Kyu McCann. "People are a company's most important asset. Inclusive, equitable and thoughtful talent makers like Austin, Rebecca and Tasha are what make the most long-lasting, positive candidate experiences and build better workplaces."



"The Talent Maker winners went above and beyond to uphold a culture of exceptional hiring," says George LaRocque. "Whether it was through leveraging Work Tech tools, inspiring candidates through storytelling or building more fair and equitable processes, these winners demonstrated exceptional hiring practices."



Read the full blog post highlighting Austin, Rebecca and Tasha's Talent Maker journey here.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is

the hiring software for people-first companies.

Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and more data-driven decisions so companies can continuously get better at hiring.

We've helped over 7,000 companies turn talent into their competitive advantage, so they can hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like The New York Times, Okta, Major League Baseball, Notion and Duolingo use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring MaturityTM

curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards, including Fortune Best Workplaces (2019-2022), Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

© 2024, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Hire for what's next," "Talent Makers" and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

