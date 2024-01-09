Thinkcyte Launches Partnering Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ThinkCyte today announced the launch of its new partnering program for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industry.

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ThinkCyte today announced the launch of its new partnering program for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industry. The program is designed to help accelerate research and development of novel therapeutics and artificial intelligence (AI)-based approaches in life science. The program consists of three strategic arms; the Disease Profiling Platform, Platform, the Biopharma Platform, and the AI Platform, each designed to enhance collaboration with industry partners and advance fundamental new discoveries in healthcare.The Disease Profiling Platform offers partners the opportunity to co-develop assessment tools from liquid biopsies, such as disease measurement, treatment monitoring, therapeutic response prediction, and minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring with biopharmaceutical and diagnostics companies. The Biopharma Platform focuses on unique collaboration models to help biopharmaceutical companies implement label-free approaches for the development of cellular therapies, integrate high-content, genome wide (e.g., CRISPR) phenotypic screening approaches in early drug discovery, and optimize cell line development through morphometric profiling. The AI Platform is geared towards healthcare organizations that seek to expand their 'omics' data collection efforts to tie clinical, functional, and genotypic information together to enable holistic drug target discovery.“Realizing the full potential for growth and new discovery in healthcare requires flexibility, innovation, and access.” said Janette Phi, Chief Business Officer at ThinkCyte.“Our new partnering program was designed to lower barriers to implementing new AI-based approaches and make ThinkCyte's technology more accessible to groups that want to complement their internal capabilities with ours.”To learn more about partnering opportunities with ThinkCyte visit thinkcyte/partnership or email ....About ThinkCyteThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company's flagship product, VisionSort, is the world's first AI-based, dual-mode fluorescence and morphometric cell sorting platform and it partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive groundbreaking research. For more information, please visit .

