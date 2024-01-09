Private 5G/LTE Networks: Tecknexus's Dec 2023 5G Magazine Edition Highlights Industry Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Private 5G/LTE edition of 5G Magazine, Dec 2023 | TeckNexus

Private 5G/LTE edition of 5G Magazine, Dec 2023 | TeckNexus - Cover Page

Explore 5G Magazines Past Editions, TeckNexus

TeckNexus's Dec 2023 5G Magazine edition highlights transformative advances and award winners in private 5G/LTE networks across various industries.

- Hema Kadia, Founder and CEO TeckNexusSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The December 2023 edition of TeckNexus 's 5G Magazine presented a comprehensive exploration of the advancements in private 5G/LTE networks, highlighting their significant impact across multiple industries.Hema Kadia, Founder and CEO of TeckNexus, stated, "The latest edition of our 5G Magazine delves into the evolution of private 5G/LTE networks, showcasing how they are reshaping industries with new applications and increased efficiencies. This issue highlights the pivotal role of private 5G in enhancing the modern industrial landscape."A key feature of this edition was an in-depth interview with Jason Wallin from John Deere, discussing their strategic shift towards private 5G networks and its transformative impact on manufacturing. This insightful conversation demonstrated the practical applications of private 5G/LTE in industry settings.The magazine also honored industry leaders for their significant contributions to the field of private 5G/LTE networks. Notably, Celona and OneLayer were recognized as Top Private Network Startups for 2023, with Nokia being highlighted as the Private 5G/LTE Industry Leader and Cox Communications acknowledged for its MOCN Neutral Host initiative.In addition to these accolades, the magazine featured articles on OneLayer's role in securing and managing private networks, Celona's advancements in the manufacturing sector, Deutsche Telekom's initiatives in smart transportation, AT&T's innovations within the healthcare industry, and Verizon's integration of 5G in sports venues.The diverse influence of private 5G/LTE networks was further showcased with Cox's networks enhancing public safety in Las Vegas, Amantya Technologies advancing Indian education through 5G, and Radisys's focus on sustainable networking solutions.The edition covered a range of important topics, including securing private 5G/LTE networks, the evolution of 5G/LTE in different sectors, and sustainable practices in telecommunications, underlining TeckNexus's commitment to providing in-depth insights into the rapidly evolving tech landscape.This edition of 5G Magazine is available on the TeckNexus website. Readers can view the magazine at TeckNexus 5G Magazine or download a free copy at TeckNexus 5G Magazine Download .About TeckNexus:TeckNexus stands at the forefront of technology and connectivity analysis, driving innovation through diverse digital publications, in-depth market analyses, and thorough research. The company is dedicated to guiding clients through the changing technological landscape, ensuring they stay informed and ahead of the curve. For more information, visit TeckNexus.For further inquiries, please contact:Hema Kadia, Founder and CEOTeckNexus...

Hema Kadia

TeckNexus

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Private Network Journey of John Deere | A Conversation with Jason Wallin for 5G Magazine | TeckNexus