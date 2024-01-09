Top Army Officer Reviews Manipur Situation, Force's Operational Readiness

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian Army's Spear Corps commander, Lt Gen H.S. Sahi commended the performance and contributions of the officers and soldiers of the Red Shield Division during various operations in restive Manipur, army officials said on Tuesday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that Lt Gen Sahi visited the Red Shield Division and carried out a comprehensive review of its operational readiness and its role in Manipur, which was devastated by the ethnic rioting for over eight months.

He acknowledged the pivotal role of the division for ensuring national security and appreciated the unwavering commitment to operational tasks.

During the visit, Lt Gen Sahi inaugurated the newly-constructed Amrit Sarovar, symbolising a new chapter in the Division's contribution towards the national initiative of rejuvenating water bodies.

The visit of the GOC emphasised the Division's dedication to adapting to changing security dynamics. The Corps commander's directives on preparedness and training represent a notable milestone in the Division's commitment and role towards sustaining operational excellence and enhancing the nation's security, officials said.

