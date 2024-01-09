Confirmed360 Continues To Grow Its NBA Portfolio Announcing Partnership With The Phoenix Suns

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmed360 announced today a new partnership with the Phoenix Suns to become the team's proud entertainment concierge partner.

"Confirmed360 is thrilled to unveil our game-changing partnership with the Phoenix Suns, amplifying the fan experience to new heights," said Matt Ampolsky, CEO, Confirmed360. "The Suns' commitment to delivering innovative, world-class experiences strategically aligns with our vision of meeting the evolving demands for the fan of the future."

Confirmed360 is the Proud Entertainment Concierge of the Phoenix Suns



Confirmed360 is the Phoenix Suns' presenting partner of the co-captain gameday experience Through the new partnership, Confirmed360 will help the Suns elevate the amenities for premium members with the launch of Golden Passport, an invite-only member benefits program offering exclusive access to events across the country. Golden Passport will offer Suns premium members access to artist exclusives, special event invites, meet and greet opportunities, a dedicated concierge and annual gifts. Additionally, Golden Passport members will gain elevated access to tentpole sporting events with the convenience of custom itineraries, facilitated through the members-only digital app. "Partnering with Confirmed360 further enhances our premium membership experience," said Tom Fletcher, senior vice president of global partnerships, Phoenix Suns. "We look forward to offering our members the opportunity to leverage Confirmed360's industry expertise to gain access to entertainment experiences throughout the world." As the team's concierge partner, Confirmed360 will also become the presenting partner of the co-captain gameday experience, where every Suns home game a loyal Suns member is selected for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the team captains on the court for a pregame photo. Confirmed360 continues to establish a distinct identity in the entertainment concierge world by specializing in unique, tailored experiences while streamlining the often complex booking process. For over a decade, Confirmed360 has created and delivered VIP programs for the biggest music superstars and has continued to diversify into sports. About Confirmed360 As the top premium entertainment concierge service, Confirmed360 curates unforgettable customized sports, music, and live event experiences for their clients, solving the complex process of VIP event booking. Through official partnerships with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Wizards, and more, Confirmed360 sets themselves apart in the experience world and creates lasting memories. Confirmed360 also works with the biggest names in music such as

Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and BTS. Through their trusted relationships and partnerships with the world's biggest artists, teams, athletes, and entertainment organizations, no request is out of reach.

SOURCE Confirmed360

Continue Reading