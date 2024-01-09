Rackspace Technology Elevates Database Management With Rackspace Cloud Database Ops For AWS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering provides unparalleled efficiency in the cloud and revolutionizes database management

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT) - a leading end-to-end, hybrid multicloud technology solutions company, today announced a managed service offering, Rackspace Cloud Database Ops (DBOps) for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Rackspace Cloud DBOps for AWS supports commercial and open-source databases running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Aurora, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Redshift.



Rackspace Cloud DBOps for AWS is designed to help customers manage their data assets on AWS with enhanced efficiency, agility, and reliability. The Rackspace Cloud DBOps service provides regular health checks, database engineering, monitoring, performance analysis, auditing, troubleshooting, consultations, and long-term planning.

“AI requires substantial amounts of data to train and fine-tune models, which increases the demand for scalable and secure database solutions. In addition, the increasing adoption of analytics and the rising volume of data generated by IoT devices is fueling a significant surge in demand for managed database services,” said D K Sinha, President Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology.“With the advanced requirements and new functionality provided to IT teams, like AI, it is critical that data infrastructure is designed to scale and work with the growing list of requests from business users. Rackspace Cloud DBOps for AWS ensures high availability and data performance on AWS.”

Rackspace Technology has been working with AWS to solve some of its customers' most complex and transformative cloud challenges. With more than 2,200 AWS certifications and 16 AWS competency designations, Rackspace Technology delivers cutting-edge AWS capabilities to help you achieve operational efficiency, innovation, agility, and cost savings.

