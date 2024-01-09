Premium Personal Care Brand, Dr. B Dental Solutions, Launches Series A For Large, Untapped Denture Care Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. B Dental Solutions launches Series A fundraising round to fuel growth in the denture care market, which is among the world's fastest-growing consumer base.

Miami, Florida, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. B Dental Solutions, a dentist-developed premium denture care brand, has established itself as a popular new player in the large, yet overlooked denture product category. Garnering praise as a higher quality option with a full line of innovative and unique products designed to meet the unaddressed needs of 41 million denture-wearing consumers , the company is now launching a Series A fundraising round to accelerate its trajectory in acquiring market share from the 3 dominant players who have complacently owned this category for decades.

For investors focused on the CPG sector, Dr. B Dental Solutions positions itself as a way to unlock the value of the 'silver economy'. The aging population is widely considered to be one of the most important macroeconomic trends of our time. The 60+ age group is the world's fastest-growing demographic, with the US senior population on track to double by 2040.

Retail industry analysts expect this shift to have profound implications for the consumer goods market. The latest US Census Bureau Economic survey reported that 67% of American seniors are in the top 2 Highest Income brackets. Not only do older Americans earn more, but they are also spending more - accounting for more than half of all consumer expenditures and up to 70% for categories related to health.

As the senior population grows–and the average age of denture wearers becomes younger - consumer demand for denture care products is expected to intensify in the coming years. While there are many benefits to dentures, surveys of denture-wearers frequently cite changes to nutrition, lifestyle, and health as a result of their usage. These denture-wearers need specialized daily oral care routines with dedicated products to protect their dental investment and their health.

Unfortunately, despite advances in dentistry, the denture care product category has seen little innovation in decades. Dr. Lorin Berland, an internationally acclaimed dentist with over 45 years of experience treating and listening to denture patients, realized that denture wearers today are still using the same antiquated products that their grandparents were using 50 years ago.

With the rate of new denture-wearers growing every year, Dr. B knew that this large and important segment of society deserved better tools to protect their health, comfort, and dental investment. Through years of research and development, Dr. Berland and his son, Jean-Paul, launched Dr. B Dental Solutions Inc. with the mission to improve the lives of denture-wearers around the world.

Within a short time, they attracted the attention of two of the largest DSOs specialized in denture treatments. As the first comprehensive denture care system and the only line of denture care products to earn multiple American Dental Association Seals of Acceptance, they secured distribution agreements to be the exclusive denture care brand recommended by the dental networks. Together, these organizations comprise 1,600 offices delivering a combined 1.5 million dentures to patients annually as of 2022.

“Since launching Dr. B Dental Solutions, we have received an outpouring of love from our customers for helping create a world where wearing dentures will never hold them back from living their lives to the fullest. Our best-in-class repurchase rate and the success of our recently implemented subscription model are a testament to the value we add to the denture care category. Furthermore, our team is thrilled to leverage our recent partnerships with national dental networks to accelerate our growth by introducing our products to millions of new lifelong customers.” says Jean-Paul Berland, President of Dr. B Dental Solutions.

“Having experienced multiple instances where we sold out of products due to overwhelming demand, our primary purpose for fundraising will be to scale up our manufacturing to ensure we always have enough inventory to supply our customers' daily needs.”

This is why the company is now allowing strategic investors with experience in consumer retail to participate in their sky-rocketing growth. The capital raised from this Series A round will be allocated to three key areas: manufacturing, advertising, and scaling operations.

As part of its investor outreach, Dr. B Dental Solutions is highlighting the traction it has already established, forecasted sales from its partnerships with the nation's leading dental office networks, limited competition in the category, its scalable business model, and favorable consumer demographic trends.

Additionally, investors stand to generate a significant return, as the company is a perfect acquisition target for large CPG conglomerates, especially those with a significant presence in oral care but are missing out on a key segment of this category by not yet offering denture care within their portfolio.





