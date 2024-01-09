Computer Keyboard Market Anticipates A Reach Of US$ 6,845.2 Million By 2033, Propelled By A 3.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States dominates the North American computer keyboards market with a 65.4% share. Wireless keyboards are in high demand, especially among tech consultants. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The computer keyboard market is predicted to develop at an impressive 3.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, preceding the lower 1.1% CAGR witnessed between 2018 and 2022. FMI forecasts that the computer keyboard market valuation is set to rise from US$ 4,870.3 million in 2023 to US$ 6,845.2 million by 2033.

Computer keyboard sales have increased due to rising demand for ergonomic and gaming keyboards with backlit screens and hotkeys, accounting for 2.0% of the worldwide hardware market. Growing reliance on technology and a variety of keyboard types drive market expansion.

The increasing digital transformation across industries has heightened our reliance on technology and computers for a variety of tasks. As a result, reliable, effective, and ergonomic keyboards are now required to support the digital workflows of both individuals and professionals. Consumers are looking for effective tools for writing and editing material as content production platforms, social media, and online media grow. Content producers favor keyboards that have tactile feedback and responsive keys. Key Takeaways:

The computer keyboard market in India is expected to rise gradually at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2033, owing to increased technology use and digitalization efforts.

The computer keyboard market in the United Kingdom is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 2.1% by 2033, owing to continued advancements in keyboard technology and consumer preferences.

The computer keyboard market in China is expected to increase gradually at a CAGR of 1.6% by 2033, suggesting continuous demand in a tech-savvy populace.

The computer keyboard market in Australia is expected to develop at a steady rate of 1.7% by 2033, owing to regular replacement and upgrades in the technology industry. The computer keyboard market in Japan is expected to rise at a 3.2% CAGR by 2033, driven by a combination of technological innovation and a high-tech adoption culture.

"Our market study reveals a dynamic landscape for computer keyboards, characterized by increasing demand for ergonomic designs and customizable features. The study anticipates sustained growth driven by technological advancements and a burgeoning remote work culture, positioning the Computer Keyboard Market as a focal point for innovation and consumer preference." - says Sudip Saha , Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights. Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Market value in 2023 US$ 4,870.3 million Market CAGR 2023 to 2033 3.5 % Share of top 5 players Around 20% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application, and Region Key Companies Profiled

Competitive Landscape:

The computer keyboard market is characterized by diversified competitors competing for market share through innovative product offerings and smart market positioning. Established manufacturers such as Logitech, Microsoft, and HP dominate the market with a diverse range of keyboards catering to various consumer needs ranging from gaming to office use. These corporations rely on their robust distribution networks and brand recognition to maintain a large presence.

Open-source and DIY keyboard communities have also sprung up, encouraging creativity and customization. Keyboard aficionados and small-scale manufacturers such as OLKB and Keychron are making inroads into this market.

Recent Developments:



JLab debuted its first totally mechanical keyboard at CES 2023. The JLab Epic Mechanical Keyboard supports 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity and has an integrated media dial in the top-right corner. ASUS Republic of Gamers presented four new devices at CES 2023. The leading gaming keyboard is the Azoth, which offers a 75% form factor, wireless connectivity, and DIY possibilities. A new mouse, chair, and controller for PC gaming are also available.





Computer Keyboard Market Segmentation:

By Type:



Wired

Wireless

Ergonomic Others

By Technology:



Radio Frequency (RF)

Infrared Bluetooth



By Application:



Corporate/Enterprises

Gaming

Personal Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

