Assystem: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement On December 31St, 2023

Paris, January 9th, 2024

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:

- 971 shares

- € 1,150,112.78

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

As one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem's main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the Group's 12 countries of operation, the skills of 7,000 Assystem experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.

With over 50 years' experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients' complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

To find out more visit

CONTACT

Malène Korvin

CFO

Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00