Cardiac Valve Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Cardiac Valve Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the cardiac valve market size is predicted to reach $18.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.

The growth in the cardiac valve market is due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest cardiac valve market share. Major players in the cardiac valve market include LivaNova PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, TTK HealthCare Limited, Artivion Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Cardiac Valve Market Segments

.By Type: Tissue Heart Valves, Transcatheter Heart Valves, Mechanical Heart Valves, Other Types

.By Position: Aortic Valve, Mitral Valve, Other Positions

.By Treatment: Cardiac Valve Repair, Cardiac Valve Replacement

.By End-Users: Hospital And Clinics, Specialty Centers, Cardiac Research Institute, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global cardiac valve market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cardiac valves refer to artificial valves used to keep the flow of blood in one direction from the heart to the rest of the body parts. A cardiac valve is an implantable device used to replace a damaged body valve that has stopped working due to various diseases. The primary function of the cardiac valve is to keep blood flowing in the proper direction through the heart and from the heart into the major blood vessels connected to it.

The main types of cardiac valves are tissue, transcatheter, mechanical, and other heart valves. Tissue heart valves refer to heart valves used in open heart or minimally invasive surgery to prevent blood clots inside the vessels. Animal tissue that is robust and flexible is used to make tissue valves from the valves of animal donors. These valves are used in cardiac valve repair and cardiac valve replacement. The aortic valve, mitral valve, and other positions where the cardiac valve is repaired or replaced in the heart. Hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, cardiac research institutes, and others are the end users of cardiac valves.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cardiac Valve Market Characteristics

3. Cardiac Valve Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cardiac Valve Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cardiac Valve Market Size And Growth

......

27. Cardiac Valve Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cardiac Valve Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

