Magic, A Living Legend, Showcased At VMX 2024

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veterinary Health Research Centers to Showcase Magic, A Living Legend, at VMX 2024

Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses proudly announces an extraordinary event at VMX 2024: the showcasing of Little Hero Horse Magic. This illustrious therapy horse, celebrated globally for her remarkable empathy and kindness, brings a unique presence to the event. With accolades from Time Magazine as one of History's 10 Most Courageous Animals and AARP's Most Heroic Pet in America, Magic is an emblematic beacon of hope and resilience.

Magic's story is not just about her fame but also her profound impact. As an active member of Gentle Carousel, a distinguished 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with 27 years of service, she has touched thousands of lives in hospitals, hospice programs, and communities affected by tragedy. Magic's exceptional work has earned her recognition in the American Veterinary Medical Association Hall of Fame and the United States Equestrian/Equus Foundation Horse Stars Hall of Fame.

This revered therapy horse has also been a comforter in the nation's capital, visiting Congress, Arlington National Cemetery, and the 911 Memorial in New York City. Her dedication to service was honored with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and prestigious recognitions from the U.S. Senate and Congress.

Magic's compassion knows no bounds, reaching out to those affected by tragedies such as the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church shooting, and other national calamities. Her role as a sworn police officer with the Ocala Police Department highlights her unique contributions to society.

The accolades for Magic are numerous, including prestigious film festival awards for her documentary, "Hero Horse: A Magical True Story." Her ability to work in challenging environments like high-rise buildings and busy city centers further showcases her exceptional qualities.

As Veterinary Health Research Centers prepares to host Magic at the VMX 2024 veterinary conference to be held in Orlando, February 13-17, exhibitors and all attendees are invited to experience the magic of this extraordinary horse, a true embodiment of courage, healing, and unconditional love.

For more information about Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses and Magic, please visit our website and social media platforms.

About Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horse

Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses is an organization dedicated to alleviating human suffering during natural emergencies, violence, traumatic events, medical challenges, and loss. Utilizing highly trained miniature horses, the assistance of dedicated volunteers, and the support of generous donors, they strive to bring comfort and support to those affected by various adversities. This includes individuals, groups, and communities experiencing tragedy, those with loved ones in hospitals or hospice care, and members and families of the armed services and first responders.

Additionally, Gentle Carousel's unique literacy program, Reading Is Magic, leverages the therapeutic presence of these horses in schools, at-risk youth programs, literacy events, and libraries. This initiative aims to inspire young readers and enrich their educational experience by "bringing books to life."

For over 27 years, Gentle Carousel has been providing its invaluable services to individuals and families, ensuring that its assistance is offered without discrimination based on nationality, religious beliefs, race, class, or political opinions.

About Veterinary Health Research Centers, LLC.

Pharma and healthcare organizations constantly face the pressure of keeping up in a fast-paced and ever-evolving industry. Clinical trials are high risk endeavors that require significant resources made challenging by budgetary and human resource constraints.

VHRC , a company devoted to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners, has been acknowledged for its innovative methods in addressing clinical trial challenges. This recognition comes in the form of a finalist position for the Most Innovative Start-up Company category at the Citeline Awards 2023.

Understanding that studies offer benefits for their pets as well as having a potential for significant human translational value, owners are enthusiastic supporters of clinical study programs.

VHRC identifies pet owners and veterinarians seeking treatment options for companion animals with a wide variety of naturally occurring conditions, including cancer, cognitive decline, inflammation and immune-mediated, organ, and rare diseases.

