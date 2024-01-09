(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Malaika Rivers Announces Pontem Resources

Malaika Rivers, renowned for her expertise in Community Improvement Districts (CIDs), has launched Pontem Resources, a woman-owned and led consulting firm.

- Malaika RiversATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Malaika Rivers Announces Pontem Resources : A Strategic Consulting Firm Specializing in Development and Infrastructure Through Sustainable Public-Private PartnershipsMalaika Rivers, renowned for her expertise in Community Improvement Districts (CIDs), has launched Pontem Resources, a woman-owned and led consulting firm specializing in infrastructure and development strategies for commercial real estate and sports organizations, as well as government and civic clients, through public-private partnerships.As the Founder and President of Pontem Resources, Rivers brings a wealth of experience collaborating with real estate developers, consulting firms, governments, and planning organizations. Her comprehensive understanding of the intricate balance between vision, process, funding, and politics has been instrumental in achieving robust Returns on Investment (ROIs) for her clients.Notable projects in her portfolio include the billion-dollar, sports-anchored, mixed-use developments of Centennial Yards (Atlanta Hawks) and The Battery Atlanta (Atlanta Braves).“Our commitment is to be on the forefront of unlocking successful public-private partnership opportunities that are responsive to the changing landscape of development and infrastructure. Pontem Resources will collaborate with dynamic and diverse clients, contributing to a future of vibrant and resilient communities.”Pontem Resources' expertise extends to:●Commercial Real Estate: Pontem Resources drives the development interests of commercial real estate developers, owners, and investors to add value to their portfolios.●Sports Organizations: Pontem Resources navigates the complex world of commercial real estate as an asset class to enhance the bottom line for properties.●Community Improvements Districts (CIDs): Pontem Resources provides industry-leading expertise in these powerful public financing and development tools.●Government & Civic Entities: Pontem Resources bridges government, civic, non-profit, and business interests to align and build better places to advance economic development.For more information on Pontem Resources, please visit the company's website at pontemresources.About Pontem ResourcesPontem Resources is a consulting firm that creates powerful connections bridging the worlds of commercial real estate, government, and civic interests to build better places. The firm's unique specialty enables collaborative, cost-sharing public-private partnerships built on strategies that imagine, structure, and fund critical infrastructure and the organizational models to sustain them. Results are outsized returns for business and government funders, economic growth for commercial centers, and thriving communities for all.

