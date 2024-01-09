AECO Energy Shines At The Stevie® Awards: Pioneering Energy Procurement In The Philippines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAGUIG CITY, NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, PHILIPPINES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AECO Energy, a trailblazer in the energy procurement sector, is delighted to announce its recent victory at the prestigious Stevie® Awards last August 14, 2023. The company has been honored with the Bronze Stevie® Award for Tech Startup of the Year – Software at the 20th Annual International Business Awards®. This first-ever Stevie® win highlights the company's innovative software technology as a startup since its launch in 2021. AECO Energy has helped organizations cushion the impact of the energy crisis and introduce a new way of managing electricity more efficiently.The International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards program. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted, and winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.“This is an excellent entry. It's impressive to see how AECO Energy has simplified the bidding process for electricity in businesses through their digital software, MarketPro. The product demo video is great, showcasing the capabilities of their solution,” said one of the judges."The energy market is evolving at an unprecedented pace. This is why AECO Energy has embarked on a mission to empower businesses with innovative software and services. This award is really due to the whole team at AECO, who are dedicated to driving our solutions forward on behalf of our customers.Our whole team is innovating for our customers' sake, and our first Stevie® is a testament to their dedication and innovation. We are humbled by this recognition, but we are also energised by the challenges that lie ahead. Guided by smart, rigorous and trustworthy values, AECO Energy will continue to provide value to customers while transforming the energy industry."- Alan Jones, AECO Energy Founder and CEO.The Philippines' energy market is unique, with a growing demand for efficient energy procurement solutions and a limited number of providers. AECO Energy's triumph at the Stevie Awards underscores its pioneering role in delivering solutions tailored to the specific needs of the Philippines.The Philippines' energy market presents distinct challenges, including a growing necessity for reliable energy procurement options. AECO Energy's platform, customized to suit each business's unique energy profile, empowers companies to make informed decisions about energy contract management. AECO Energy's core values of being smart, rigorous, and trustworthy are at the heart of its success. The company remains committed to delivering value to its Filipino customers while contributing to the development of a resilient energy landscape in the Philippines.For more information about AECO Energy and its innovative energy procurement solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the Philippines, please visit .About AECO EnergyAECO Energy is a markets and technology solutions company transforming enterprise energy procurement, delivering customer-centric market platforms and professionally managed energy portfolios. With a commitment to innovation, AECO Energy provides tailored solutions that empower businesses to navigate evolving energy landscapes with confidence.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Rome Lopez

AECO Energy

