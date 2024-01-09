Coming Soon, LAILA NADENE, A New Feature Film On Healing From Abuse, Produced By Productions Baroca

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONTRéAL, QC, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abuse is physical, emotional, psychological, or a combination of all three. Its intent is to hurt, damage or kill. LAILA NADENE, a new feature film on healing from abuse by Caroline Baggaley.

LAILA NADENE, a new Canadian film, has earned an astounding 56 international awards while touring the film festival circuit – and that's just in the last few short weeks. The next step? Film distribution.

LAILA NADENE is a captivating drama that shows the dangers and tolls of abuse in interpersonal relationships, while shining a light on the healing aspect through some pretty intense therapy scenes.

During a romantic wedding anniversary dinner, Laila, a woman in her late 40s, is callously served with divorce papers. Her husband, Raoul, takes this opportunity to let her know that he has a new girlfriend, Nadene – whom he plans to marry. To help cope with her grief, Laila enters therapy, but as the sessions get more intense, she gradually remembers the long-buried secrets that have haunted her for decades. As her confidence grows, Laila recognizes that Nadene must now be living the same nightmare. Meanwhile, young women are disappearing, and a police investigation is in full swing. The police don't have any suspects – that is until a missing person's report is filed and a body pulled from the dumpster. After a visit from the lead detective, Laila is overcome with empathy for Nadene, and she vows to protect her. The women team up and help each other so that the first wife can overcome the horrors of her past, and the second wife, to avoid the utter destruction of her future.

“Never lose sight of the magnificent person you were born to be” is the main theme of this highly anticipated film. Written and produced by Caroline Baggaley, a survivor of a sexual assault and attempted murder. Edited by Tomas Chedrese, LAILA NADENE is a must-see feature-film portraying the power of teaming up, fighting back, and taking control of one's destiny.

