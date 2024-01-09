Demolition Of Tower Block Underway As Part Of Citizen's Wyken Regeneration Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Demolition of Vincent Wyles House in Coventry

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The demolition of Vincent Wyles House is now underway as part of Citizen's regeneration programme to transform an area of Wyken in Coventry.The demolition of the tower block is part of a £21 million regeneration project, being delivered in partnership with Wates, that includes the demolition of Vincent Wyles House and William Malcolm House. Once cleared, the site will make way for around 90 much needed modern homes to be built in the area.The overall project will see major investment into Wyken and is due to be completed over the next four years, with the demolition of Vincent Wyles House being finished in spring 2024.Kevin Roach, Director of Regeneration Services, at Citizen, said:“The demolition of Vincent Wyles House marks a key milestone in the project and is one that I know the community of Wyken will welcome. We are in the process of developing our plans to redevelop the site with new modern, affordable, homes and will be consulting with the community on the proposals in the spring and summer of this year.”Citizen is in the process of rehousing the residents of rehousing the residents of William Malcolm House in preparation to demolish the tower later in the year.

