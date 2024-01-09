Beyond Smart: Moen Leverages Artificial Intelligence To Safeguard Homes With The Flo Smart Water Monitor And Shutoff

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEST-IN-CLASS SMART WATER MONITORING AND LEAK DETECTION DEVICE PROTECTS HOMES FROM ONE OF THE BIGGEST THREATS – WATER DAMAGE

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

When it comes to home safety, it's hard to protect against something that can't be seen. This is why water damage is often undetected until it's too late. Since 2019, Moen

has led the smart water revolution to give homeowners the power to proactively protect their homes from the unexpected with the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff . And now, Moen is further leveraging artificial intelligence to make this device more powerful, delivering unmatched protection and peace of mind.

Continue Reading

The Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff can reduce more than 90 percent of annual household water waste.

Moen Smart Water App and Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff

Post this

Even a tiny leak, over time, can lead to devastating damage in a home, resulting in expensive repairs and, even worse, the loss of priceless, sentimental items. Water damage is claimed six times more than fire and eight times more than theft, accounting for 24 percent of all insurance claims; over ten years, one in every six homes will file a claim for water damage and freezing of an average amount of $12,500*.

Enter the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff. The device is attached to a home's main water supply line and operates 24/7 in the background, continually monitoring for potential water abnormalities. Featuring advanced AI with enhanced FloSenseTM 3.0 Technology and MicroLeakTM Technology, the device learns the unique water usage patterns of the home and can sense leaks as small as one drop per minute along with other potential issues with unmatched precision. If it detects an abnormality in usage or the beginnings of a catastrophic leak, it can intervene proactively, automatically shutting off the water supply so the home suffers no damage.

It can also detect issues like running toilets and small drips. It'll even purge water lines to prevent freezing and the buildup of stagnant water that accumulates while you're away. Homeowners are alerted to and can monitor and manually control their home's water in their app from wherever they are. Leveraging the benefits of Moen's Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, 60 percent of the people who have adopted the device since its launch discovered a leak they didn't know they had within 30 days**. The device has also detected and alerted users of more than two million potential home water leaks.**

"If you've ever experienced leaks or damage from water in your home, you never want to experience it again. It's costly, emotionally draining, and can uproot your life for extended periods of time," says Suzy Kummer, senior product manager, Moen Smart Water Network. "Damaged pipes are a primary cause of home flooding*, and the Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff not only prevents these water events entirely but also provide peace of mind, which most of us cherish over anything else."

In addition to security and control, the Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff can also enhance and automate conservation efforts in the home. Homeowners can monitor water usage by fixture type and set conservation goals to be more mindful of resources.

"There is no questioning the impact and power this product can have on consumers' wallets, home security and water conservation," adds Kummer. "The Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff can reduce more than 90 percent of annual household water waste, and when you realize the average home wastes nearly 10,000 gallons of water per year due to leaks***, that's a lot of water. Just imagine the savings if every homeowner in America had one of these products."

Whole-Home Protection

The Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff can be installed on its own or as part of a whole-home ecosystem. As the brain of Moen's Smart Water Network, the device is pivotal in enhancing each and every experience with water in the home. This truly integrated system

enables you to monitor your water usage and detect leaks in your pipes 24/7 while also offering the convenience of precise temperature and volume control over the water coming from the Smart Faucet or Smart Shower. It can also pair with other leak detection products like the Smart Sump Pump Monitor and Smart Leak Detectors to prevent leaks and water damage. These innovative smart water products connect through the Moen Smart Water App so you can enjoy seamless integration and even more automated features to further improve and revolutionize how you experience water at home.

For additional information about the Moen Smart Water Security System, visit moen/smart-home

or call Moen Smart Home Support at 1-844-633-8356.

*Insurance Information Institute (III)



**Based on data provided to Flo Technologies by Smart Water Shutoff owners.

*** Based on Average American Annual Water Leaks of 10,000 Gallons; #:~:text=The%20average%20household's%20leaks%20can,faucets%2C%20a

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. In addition, Moen®

Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN ), a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. Moen anchors Water Innovations (WINN), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl®

including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws®

and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon®

composite decking and railing products; Master Lock®, Yale®

residential, August®

and Sentry®

Safe security products; LARSON®

storm doors and windows and Therma-Tru®

entry door systems. For more information, please visit



SOURCE Moen