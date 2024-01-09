Vyopta Improved Collaboration For 60 Million People In 2023, Nearly Doubling Yoy Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over one-third of its customers have been with Vyopta for 5+ years

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, today shares a snapshot of its growth and momentum. In 2023, Vyopta accelerated its top-line growth by nearly doubling its new and existing customer sales. Vyopta also introduced a new go-to-market strategy and delivered significant product innovations to improve collaboration for over 60 million people.

"In addition to adding new customers, much of our growth has come from helping our existing customers embrace hybrid work and collaboration excellence," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We do this by ensuring exceptional collaboration experiences, optimizing their real estate, and maximizing employee productivity whether they work at home or in the office."

Customer Growth

Delivering results for customers has enabled Vyopta to retain long-term customers – over one-third of customers have been with Vyopta for over five years. Vyopta primarily serves the Fortune 500, Global 2000, and large government agencies by providing actionable insights to:



Simplify troubleshooting with up to 75% reduction in the mean time to resolution

Optimize spaces and technology; customers report up to $10M+ in cost savings Improve employee and customer experience with up to 50% better digital meeting quality

Vyopta customers currently include

nearly one-third of the financial services companies in the Fortune 100; two of the top five U.S. health insurance companies (based on membership); and two of the top five medical device companies worldwide; and a wide range of U.S. government agencies including the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Defense, Department of Labor, Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, Federal Reserve Bank, U.S. Courts, U.S. Senate, and more.

Product Improvements

Over the past year, Vyopta focused on product improvements that specifically support hybrid work. This includes:



Launching

User Experience Score

to provide visibility into the overall health of organizational collaboration for a best-in-class Digital Employee Experience (DEX). This brings new user-oriented views to collaboration data, proactively monitoring these disruptions, and reducing their impact on employees.

Introducing a new

Agent for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms

to provide more accurate and deeper monitoring and analytics by pulling data directly from devices.

Adding

new event alerts

to Vyopta's Intelligent Monitoring Engine to help organizations better understand the reliability, performance, and security of their video endpoints with more detailed alerts and diagnostics. Expanding

Space Insights

for Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms.

Vyopta's data and research continue to be a valuable source for top news publications and were cited in Bloomberg , Fortune and other major publications.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

SOURCE Vyopta Inc