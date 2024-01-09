California Credit Union Offering Scholarships To Southern California Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Credit Union Encourages College-Bound Students in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino & Orange Counties

to Apply For $1,000 scholarships

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students across Southern California to apply for its 2024 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize local students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.

"We encourage local students to get a head start on their education and apply for one of our annual scholarships," said California Credit Union President & CEO Steve O'Connell. "We know the cost of higher education can be a challenge for many families, and we are proud to help these students on their path to realize their educational goals. We look forward to continuing our long-standing tradition of student scholarships to support our next generation of leaders."

California Credit Union scholarships are available to college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who reside in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties. Students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 to be eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation, and an essay submission.



Interested students can find more information and apply online at . Online applications will be accepted through Friday, March 8, 2024. Recipients will be announced on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The California Credit Union Annual Student Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $395,000 in scholarships.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union

is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union