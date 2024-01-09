               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Believe: Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Making Up The Share Capital At The End Of December 2023


1/9/2024 12:16:46 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social
à fin décembre 2023
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
at the end of December 2023

Conformément à l'article R. 22-10-23 du Code de commerce
In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code

Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist B
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d'arrêté des informations

Declaration date 		Nombre total d'actions composant le capital social

Total number of shares in the share capital
 Nombre total de droits de vote


Total number of voting rights
31 décembre 2023
December 31, 2023 		97 086 350 Nombre théorique des droits de vote (1)
Number of theoretical voting rights(1)
155 219 948
Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)
Effective number of voting rights(2)
155 115 436

(1) Conformément à l'article 223-11 du Règlement Général de l'AMF, le nombre total de droits de vote théoriques est calculé sur la base de l'ensemble des actions auxquelles sont attachés des droits de vote, y compris les actions privées de droit de vote. / In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares with voting rights attached, including those stripped of voting rights.
(2) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d'autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

