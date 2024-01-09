Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d'Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2024

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

15,462 shares



- € 10,992.62



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 554

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 401

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 28,498 shares for € 551,072.84 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 23,528 shares for € 453,158.46

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:



10,492 shares





Number of executions on buy side on semester: 503

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 365

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 22,862 shares for € 422,824.83 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 26,556 shares for € 491,634.47

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:



0 shares



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o