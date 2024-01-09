Vector Expands Advisory Services: Accelerating Time-To-Market For Software-Defined Vehicles

Vehicle manufacturers reduce their time-to-market through a fast project ramp-up driven by internal and external experts, who are working together in a collaborative mode. To achieve this acceleration, Vector shares its knowledge of the various aspects of the software platform, for both vehicle and cloud design, starting from the project structure to CI/CD/CT pipelines, and third-party ecosystem integration. With advisory services, Vector plays an active role in the implementation of SDV solutions.“Our services give our customers the freedom to focus on the features and innovations that are relevant to them. We share our expertise and actively support them to build the foundation for the features, the so-called software platform,” says Dr. Matthias Traub, Director Embedded Software and Systems at Vector.“We know that there are no plug-and-play solutions for an SDV. That is why we support development projects with both coaching and collaborative project services,” adds Traub.

Vector provides advisory services for the different SDV phases from definition through development up to production, while considering automotive quality, safety, and security requirements. This turnkey solution is based on Vector's hands-on experiences and best practices gained first-hand in numerous SDV projects with various customers worldwide. Vector's portfolio covers topics such as architecture design, software integration, test, and automation for the development of a software platform both in-vehicle and the cloud. The standard framework consists of patterns, workflows, blueprints, templates, how-tos and pre-defined building blocks for the Base Layer and Software Factory. Tailored packages are available for both new players (greenfield approach) and existing customers (brownfield approach). Different E/E and software use cases such as central gateway architecture, domain controller architecture or zonal architecture are addressed. Vector also considers ECU use cases such as zonal controllers and high-performance computers (HPC) for AD/ADAS or in-vehicle infotainment (IVI).

