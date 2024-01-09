Rohrer Aesthetics And Synergy Aesthetics Forge Strategic Partnership For Midwest Representation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This alliance will grant Synergy exclusive rights for Rohrer's comprehensive product portfolio within a ten-state region across the Midwest United States

- Brendan Sheil, Co-founder and President, Synergy AestheticsHOMEWOOD, AL, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading provider of innovative aesthetic medical devices and clinical training services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Synergy Aesthetics . This new alliance will grant Synergy exclusive rights for Rohrer's comprehensive product portfolio within a ten-state region across the Midwest United States.Under the terms of the agreement, Synergy Aesthetics will serve as the exclusive representative of Rohrer's industry-leading devices in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. This partnership will expand Rohrer's Midwestern reach and enable Synergy to offer its network of aesthetic practices access to cutting-edge technologies including the Spectrum Multiplatform Laser and IPL System, the awarding winning Pixel8 RF Microneedling Device, and the Symmetry laser for hand rejuvenation.“We are incredibly excited to partner with Synergy Aesthetics,” says NJ Wazaney , CEO of Blue Ocean Aesthetics, LLC.“Synergy's dedication to excellence and their deep understanding of the Midwest aesthetic market aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing world-class solutions and support to our practice partners. This partnership will allow us to dramatically accelerate our growth in the Midwest and bring the latest advancements in aesthetic technology to a broader audience.”“We are thrilled to represent Rohrer Aesthetics in the Midwest,” said, Brendan Sheil, Co-founder and President, Synergy Aesthetics.“Rohrer's reputation for value, reliability and clinical training are unmatched in the industry and align perfectly with the foundation Synergy was built on. We are confident that this partnership will be instrumental in the growth of Synergy but also help our customers achieve exceptional results for their patients.”The Rohrer Aesthetics and Synergy Aesthetics partnership represents a significant development in the aesthetic landscape in the Midwest. By combining Rohrer's innovative, high-performance technologies with Synergy's established expertise and customer base, this collaboration is poised to empower medical professionals and enhance the lives of countless patients seeking safe and effective aesthetic solutions.About Rohrer AestheticsRohrer Aesthetics offers 12 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 4,000 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer's customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC portfolio company.For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at .About Synergy AestheticsSynergy Aesthetics is a full-service Midwestern company revolutionizing the traditional aesthetics sales model with its solutions-first approach. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Synergy was designed for the Midwest and proudly serves over 1,000 customers across 10 states. Synergy offers clinically backed products, educational workshops and courses, custom marketing strategies, and transaction advisory services tailored to every customer's evolving needs. With a focus on building strong relationships, Synergy provides comprehensive support and guidance, ensuring the successful integration of its portfolio and services for its customers. Synergy's commitment to personalized customer service and education positions it as a trusted resource for medical professionals seeking to deliver the latest advancements in aesthetic treatments to their patients.For more information about Synergy Aesthetics, please visit our website at .

