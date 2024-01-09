Vizpin Smart Property Systems Integrates With AWID

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIZpin and AWID's combined solution makes it easy and affordable to upgrade older door and gate access control panels to modern smartphone-based systems.

- Paul Bodell -VIZpin President & CEO

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Combined solution makes it easy and affordable to upgrade older door and gate access control panels to modern smartphone-based systems.

VIZpin Smart Property Systems, manufacturer of Entegrity Smart 's smartphone access control and visitor management solutions, today announced its popular Bluetooth Door/Gate Controllers now support Applied Wireless Identifications Group, Inc.'s (AWID) complete line of RFID readers. Existing properties can easily upgrade to a smartphone-based solution for a fraction of the cost of updating or replacing older panel-based access and visitor management systems. It will also allow existing residents and tenants to continue to use their AWID readers and tags for gate and garage access.

“Entegrity Smart Door/Gate Controllers let the users decide whether they want to use their AWID tags or Smartkey App to get into their gates and garages,” says Paul Bodell, President and CEO of VIZpin.“AWID's long range RFID products are great for high areas, and Entegrity Smart Door/Gate Controllers work when they are in a different car.”

The Entegrity Smart Door/Gate Controllers retail for $323 and can usually be installed using the existing wiring. They also work with the Entegrity Smart Video Intercom app as well as the VIZitor Access Service keypad.

