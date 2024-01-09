UNICAMP USA Launched Its Pop Top Sleeper For The TOYOTA Sienna

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNICAMP TOYOTA SIENNA OPEN

UNICAMP SIENNA CLOSED

After the initial success of the UNICAMP-USA Pop Top Sleeping on the Kia Carnival, UNICAMP-USA and Caleche Customs are now launching the TOYOTA Sienna Camper!

HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Toyota Sienna roof top sleeper by UNICAMP-USA and assembled by Caleche Customs in Henderson was a success from the start but more and more potential customers asked for the same question:Can it be done on the Toyota Sienna?After numerous meetings, planning, designing and market analysis the answer now is a firm YES.The UNICAMP Toyota Sienna Camper will offer the same recipe which UNICAMP USA and Caleche CUSTOMS have become known for: Small usable campers with daily driver capabilities. The Toyota Sienna camper will be your daily worker during the week and in the Weekend its time to create memories with your beloved ones.The fully electric roof top tent will be the first of its kind on the TOYOTA Sienna. Making it possible for Sienna owner to now experience a safe camping experience as the Unicamp Pop Top roof tent offers a secure sleeping environment, keeping them dry and warm in any weather and protecting them from wild animals, mud, and sand.The UNICAMP-USA roof will have a capacity of over 500 lbs and can comfortably sleep two adults. As standard the Pop Top sleepers with an integrated mosquito net, a large window for ventilation, and ample room for extra storage and lighting.The UNICAMP-USA roof tent is made with reinforced thermosetting plastic that is both durable and weather-resistant, which makes it ideal for long-term camping trips. Caleche Customs assures campers of ease of operation as the Pop Top roof tent can be set up within 15 seconds and can be opened with the user-friendly Sienna Key and the plush interior buttons.A spokesman from Caleche Customs/UNICAMP: During shows and via emails a similar question very often was asked:“When will it be offered on the Toyota Sienna?”. Taking into account the amount of requests followed up by intensive market research it was desired to make the UNICAMP-USA Sienna Camper a reality.Conversions will initially only be possible in Henderson NV will other installation locations being worked on. The conversion costs begin at $16,000.00 and include the electric pop top with mattress and interior trim. Order books are now open with first deliveries expected in September 2024.For more information, please visitAbout UNICAMP USAUNICAMP USA is a subsidiary of Caleche Customs and was established in South Korea in 2011. The company was founded to meet the camping needs of Kia and Hyundai-driving campers. UNICAMP recently partnered with USA-based Caleche Inc. to expand its market in North America, with the launch of the UNIVAN RT CL. UNICAMP prides itself on undergoing an extensive testing programme with its revolutionary products to ensure durability and quality are maintained in both cold and warm climates.###Media ContactCompany name: Caleche USA Inc.Phone number: +1 702 984 0487Email: ...Address: 108 Cassia Way 89014 Henderson NVCountry: USA

Robin

UNICAMP

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram