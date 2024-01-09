From Desk Jobs To Dream Campground & RV Park: The Inspirational Journey Behind Lost Moose Meadows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Turning Dreams Into Reality: Lost Moose Meadows Campground and RV Park' Inspirational Journey

LINCOLN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where routine often overshadows dreams, one couple from Nevada, Matt and Nichole Simpkins, dared to defy the norm and embark on an extraordinary adventure. These former desk job aficionados traded in their nine-to-five schedules for a vision that would redefine outdoor hospitality. Their remarkable journey led to the creation of Lost Moose Meadows Campground and RV Park , a picturesque haven nestled in the heart of Lincoln, Montana.The story of Lost Moose Meadows begins with a simple yet audacious idea: to build a campground that defies conventions. Most would hesitate to walk away from the comfort of a steady paycheck, but Matt and Nichole saw an opportunity to bring something exceptional to life. With a shared passion for the great outdoors and a vision to provide campers with an experience unlike any other, they set out to transform their dream into a reality.Breaking ground in April 2022, the Simpkins faced challenges head-on. With minimal contracted labor, they became the architects of their own dream, performing nearly every aspect of construction, from the initial dirt work to the finishing touches. The result is a testament to their dedication and commitment, with the campground opening its gates for the first time on the Fourth of July weekend in 2023.Lost Moose Meadows is set against the breathtaking backdrop of the mountains of the Bob Marshall Wilderness, offering a scenic Montana RV Destination with modern comforts. The campground boasts full hook-up sites that are both pull-through and back-in, catering to vehicles of all sizes. The pull-through sites extend up to 90 feet, while back-in sites are up to a spacious 70 feet. Modern amenities include restrooms, showers, and Wi-Fi, ensuring a comfortable and connected stay.What sets Lost Moose Meadows apart is not only its stunning location but also its unique layout and environmental focus. Matt and Nichole insisted on providing campers with ample space, ensuring that each site boasts over 100 feet of natural separation from their neighbors. This dedication to spaciousness and preserving the natural landscape allows the grounds to remain a shared space for local wildlife, such as elk and deer.The installation of over 3 miles of pipes, some sections buried as deep as 9 feet, was among the most challenging parts of the construction. The concrete work for the buildings, road, and site construction presented other battles. However, the couple's resilience and hard work have paid off, providing campers with an unparalleled outdoor experience against a backdrop of Montana's pristine wilderness.Customer testimonials reflect the success of their efforts. One traveler remarked, "This is the best laid out park that we have stayed at in Montana. The inclusion of a playground, a fenced-in dog park, and a rare facility for washing ATVs and side-by-sides truly sets this park apart."Before embarking on this journey, both Matt and Nichole worked in the mining industry in Nevada, where they raised their two boys. Their experience in mining, combined with a deep-rooted love for the outdoors, equipped them with the unique skills and perspective needed to bring Lost Moose Meadows to life.As Lost Moose Meadows opens its gates for the new year, Matt and Nichole extend a warm invitation to all who seek an escape into nature's embrace. With its thoughtful design, commitment to sustainability, and a story of perseverance and passion, Lost Moose Meadows is more than a Montana campground ; it's a testament to the power of dreams and the beauty of the Montana wilderness.

Matt & Nichole Simpkins

Lost Moose Meadows Campground & RV Park

+1 406-204-0424

...