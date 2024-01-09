Cube Highway Invit's Group CFO Pankaj Vasani Honoured At The ICAI Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Governor of Maharastra Presented the Award to CA. Pankaj Vasani

CFO of the Year 2023 awarded to Pankaj Vasani of Cube Highways

Cube Highways (NSE:CUBEINVIT)

DELHI , DELHI, INDIA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cube Highways InvIT's Group Chief Financial Officer CA. Pankaj Vasani was conferred with the CFO Award in the Manufacturing and Infrastructure sector by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shree Ramesh Bais, in Mumbai at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Awards 2024 on Saturday (6 January). President of ICAI CA Aniket Talati, Vice President of ICAI CA Ranjit Kumar Agarawal, Chairman of CMI&B CA Durgesh Kumar Kabra, Vice Chairman of CMI&B CA Rohit Ruwatia and invitees were present on this occasion.Eminent persons in the CA field who were felicitated with the ICAI award by Shree Ramesh Bais during the event include CA. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, late CA. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumously received by wife Smt. Rekha Jhunjhunwala), Hon'ble CA. Harish Salve, Former Solicitor General of India, Hon'ble CA. Anil R Dave, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, etc. The exemplary professional accomplishments of these awardees are a shining example of the excellence embodied by Chartered Accountants and serve as an inspiration to all members of ICAI.On accepting the prestigious accolade, Mr. Vasani expressed his gratitude, stating,“I deem this award the ultimate recognition for any Chartered Accountant in India. I am deeply gratified to join the esteemed honourees this year and to receive this accolade for the third time – having previously been honoured with the CA CFO Award 2018 and the Professional Achiever Award 2014. I recognise the substantial responsibility and elevated benchmarks linked to this award and am dedicated to meeting and exceeding these heightened standards."In the past, ICAI has honoured the unparalleled contributions and achievements of many acclaimed professionals, namely CA. Sanjiv Mehta, CEO of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., CA. Keki M Mistry, Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Ltd., CA. Nimesh Nagindas Kampani, Group Chairman of JM Financial Group and CA. Vallabh R. Bhansali, Chairman and Managing Director of Enam Holdings Pvt. Ltd, CA. Rajesh Sharma, Member NCLT, CA. (Ms.) Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, CA. Amit Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Hero Motors, CA. Shekhar Bhandari, President, and Business Head, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, CA. Anuj Dayal Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Co. Ltd, in ICAI awards, to name a few.ICAI instituted the ICAI Awards in 2007 to acknowledge Chartered Accountants who are exemplary role models, have demonstrated excellence in their work, and have created sustainable value for their organisation's stakeholders and the nation.About ICAIThe Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), established by an Act of the Indian Parliament, proudly maintains its status as the largest statutory accounting body globally. ICAI is a pivotal institution with four core functions: regulation, setting standards, education, and active participation in the nation-building process. It operates under the administrative purview of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) of the Government of India, acting as an integral extension of this governmental body.

