The Bad Angel: Redemption Emerges Anew - Enhanced Edition Coming Soon

UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author Dee Rose brings exciting news for fans of "The Bad Angel: Redemption" as the book undergoes a transformative republication process. The enhanced edition promises not only a revitalized packaging but also a meticulously edited interior.

Dee Rose, hailing from Gary, Indiana, and a proud parent of two daughters, envisions the Hangman Universe (HMU) as his legacy. He has woven a captivating narrative that continues to captivate readers.

"There was a war in Heaven over these monkeys, and they kill each other for no other reason than to kill." – The Peddler. In this epic tale, the archangel Michael is missing, and BA, the Bad Angel, is on a mission to find him. As Brilliant Books Literary oversees the republication, expect not only an enriched storyline but also a captivating visual and literary experience.

The drug crafted from Michael's blood, used by the powerful Peddler to make humans homicidal, forms the crux of the narrative. Jericho Caine, Father Tom Padilla, and Alexander Merryweather join forces against vampires, rogue demons, and the demon lord Hangoctuforre. Secrets from BA's past surface, adding layers of complexity to his mission and endangering his redemption.

"The Bad Angel: Redemption" is the final novella in Stage II of the HMU. Stage III and the novel "The Hangman Returns" will seamlessly follow the novella's conclusion.

Stay tuned as Brilliant Books Literary collaborates with Dee Rose to present the renewed edition of "The Bad Angel: Redemption." The enhanced version promises not only an enriched narrative but also an aesthetically pleasing book for readers to cherish.

About the Author

Dee Rose, a Metropolitan State University graduate with a major in Political Science, has nurtured the Hangman Universe with passion and patience. His impact extends beyond the pages of his novels, aiming to create a lasting legacy.

Author: Dee Rose

