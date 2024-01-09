Elvis Daughter Deborah Presley Releases Long Awaited Autobiography

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover of Deborah Presley's Memoir

Deborah Presley Brando portrait photo

Elvis Presley moving to Graceland 1950's

King of Rock walked into Simpson Recording with cousin Gene Smith . He would meet Barbara Jean, the love of his life. Two years later Deb was born.

- Deborah Presley BrandoLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / --New Elvis Presley BOOK NEWS- AutobiographyContact: Edward Lozzi & Associates Bookwire 310-922-1200 ...Elvis Presley's First Biological Daughter Deborah Presley Brando Has Released her long awaited Autobiography: Memoirs of a Starseed Child, Elvis, Marlon, Christian and MeOnce' upon a time (in 1954) the Future King of Rock walked into Howard Simpson's Recording Studio in Charlotte, North Carolina with his cousin Gene Smith by his side. Little did he know that he would meet Barbara Jean, the secret love of his life. However, this story isn't about the King of Rock... Two years later in March 1956, Deborah Delaine was born as the King's star was on the rise. She had her own suspicions, but her mama refused to confirm that Elvis was her biological father until August, 16, 1977, the very day that Elvis died. As the title implies, Elvis Presley, Marlon Brando and Christian Brando are all featured in this memoir, but it's primarily an inter-generational woman's story and follows Deborah Presley Brando's life before and after that fateful day. Although there are many iconic figures, this is a story told in an intimate space with strong themes of family and belonging. It's a tale of triumph and survival in the face of adversity and abuse.'Amazon PublishingMemoirs of a Starseed Child, Elvis, Marlon, Christian and Me author Deborah Presley arrives at a crucial moment when our planet is experiencing a heightened need for healing. Deborah's mission to spread love and share her story of resilience and self-discovery serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion and unity within the human race. Through her extraordinary journey, readers are invited to explore the depths of their own souls and uncover the unconditional love of our one true and eternal Father, God.In her highly anticipated memoir, referring to it as "Finding My Divine Right," Deborah delves into her personal experiences and triumphs, offering an intimate look into her life as the firstborn daughter of music legend Elvis Presley. Her unique perspective and powerful storytelling allow readers to connect on a profound level, highlighting the universal human experience and encouraging healing from past traumas.Deborah's memoir has had an immeasurable impact, inspiring and empowering individuals to embrace their worth and find solace in their own existence. By shedding light on her own journey, she invites readers to embark on a path towards personal growth and fulfillment.With her exceptional memoir, Deborah Presley has cemented her place as a literary luminary, providing readers with an uplifting and transformative literary experience. Her words have not only changed lives, but also paved the way for a brighter and more compassionate future.Questions about Deborah's mother and her relationship with Elvis at age 15, Presley family endorsements/betrayals, her marriage to Marlon Brando's oldest son Christian, forensic, scientific evidence, and Court documents, are answered in this memoir.Wherever Books are sold. For autographed copies purchase direct from author atMemoirs of a Starseed Child, Elvis, Marlon Christian and Me by Deborah Presley BrandoAmazon PublishingPrint length447 pagesLanguageEnglishPublication dateDecember 19, 2023Dimensions6 x 1.01 x 9 inchesISBN-13979-8861541664For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Contact: Edward Lozzi & Associates Bookwire 310-922-1200 ...

Edward Lozzi

Edward Lozzi & Associates PR

+1 310-922-1200

...