Pinkberry Delights Frozen Yogurt Fans With New Ube Honey Flavor

With a delicate lilac hue, characteristic of all ube-based desserts, the new Ube Honey flavored frozen yogurt combines the rich and nutty notes of the purple yam with the sweetness of honey in perfect harmony. Pinkberry's recommended choice of toppings includes shaved coconut, honeycomb, and honey drizzle.

Pinkberry's New Frozen Yogurt Flavor, Ube Honey. Available now!

"We're thrilled to introduce Ube Honey to our flavor lineup for a limited time," said

Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Pinkberry. "This new Ube Honey swirl is an exciting combination that brings together the best of both worlds – nutty and sweet – creating a taste experience that our customers are sure to love."

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry

launched in

Los Angeles, CA

in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit

.

