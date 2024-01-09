Aker ASA - Successful Bond Issue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA has today successfully issued NOK 1,250 million in a 5-year senior unsecured bond issue with a coupon of 3 months Nibor + 1.87% per annum.
An application will be made for the bonds to be listed at Oslo Stock Exchange.
Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB acted as Joint Bookrunners for the bond issuance.
For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
