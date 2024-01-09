Beken Corporation Announces Integration Of Alexa Connect Kit On Its Wi-Fi Chipsets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beken Corporation (SSE: 603068), a leading supplier of IoT connectivity chipsets and solutions, is excited to announce the successful integration of Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) onto its flagship chip BK7235.

By incorporating ACK into the Beken platform, customers will have ready access to an extensive range of Alexa features, including Frustration-Free Setup, security, log and metric collection, and firmware updates of smart home devices. Beken platform offers comprehensive resources, documentation, and technical support to facilitate a smooth transition to ACK-enabled devices.

Dr. Pengfei Zhang, the CEO of Beken Corporation, commented, "By streamlining the development process and enhancing the user experience, Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) is a game-changer in smart device development. Beken is excited to leverage ACK's capabilities with our Wi-Fi chipsets to enable our partners to expedite the development timeline for exceptional and affordable Alexa-enabled devices."

Beken BK7235 is a highly integrated single-chip Wi-Fi 6 (802/g/n/ax) and Bluetooth low energy 5.2 combo solution designed for applications that require high security and plentiful resources. The integration of RISC-V MCU and comprehensive set of peripherals and I/O interfaces makes BK7235 ideal for advanced Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

In addition to BK7235, the integration of the ACK SDK is easily attainable for Beken's other Wi-Fi chips through a versatile software framework.

For more information about Beken Corporation and the integration of Alexa Connect Kit on the Beken platform, please email [email protected] or visit .

SOURCE Beken Corporation