Aramis Group - Half-Yearly Statement Of The Company's Liquidity Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE Arcueil, January 9, 2024 Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aramis Group to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at December 31, 2023:

85,000 shares € 666,406 For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account on June 30, 2023:

83.000 shares € 681,336 Between July 1st and December 31st, 2023 total transactions were:

Number

of transactions Number

of shares Amount

in euros Purchases 1,526 265,424 1,160,922.65 Sales 1,250 263,424 1,145,992.81

***

About Aramis Group –

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues of nearly €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 90,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing sites throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of investor relations

...p

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick

...

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet Montegon

+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

