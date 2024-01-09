(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semi-trailer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Flat Bed Trailer, Dry Vans, Refrigerated Trailers, Lowboy Trailers, Tankers), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global semi-trailer market size is expected to reach USD 33.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing demand across the construction, defense, automotive, and energy sectors is anticipated to be a key factor driving market growth. In addition, increasing dependence of e-commerce companies on third-party logistics (3PL) providers to ensure transportation of goods through hub and spoke distribution model is also expected to augment market growth in the coming years.



Furthermore, expanding cold chain and logistics industry is contributing significantly to the market growth. Less than truckload (LTL) and full truckload (FTL) freight shipping companies worldwide are increasingly adopting semi-trailers due to the versatility being offered in terms of load-carrying capacity. As compared to rigid trucks, semi-trailers offer the lowest cost of transportation per ton per km, which is further enhancing its adoption.

Over the last few years, the product demand has witnessed strong growth on account of positive growth observed in the oil & gas industry. In the coming years, the market is poised to register steady growth due to relaxation of regulations with respect to length and load-carrying capacity of semi-trailers. Government regulations supporting the introduction of lightweight and eco-friendly transport vehicles are expected to shape the future market demand. However, lack of proper infrastructure required for transportation, especially in emerging economies is hampering the semi-trailer market growth.

Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced technologies such as driver assistance systems (DAS) and other connectivity solutions into their products to help their consumers (fleet operators/logistics service providers) enhance operational efficiency. Furthermore, growing preference for platooning and introduction of electric semi-trailer trucks are expected to create huge opportunities for the manufacturers in the coming years. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on introducing lightweight transport vehicles through improved designs and lighter components to ensure greater productivity and payload.

Semi-trailer Market Report Highlights

The dry vans segment is expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of more than 4.0% due to growth in the retail and fast-moving consumable goods (FMCG) industry, especially in the developing economies

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to improving road infrastructure and anticipated growth in the automobile industry. Automotive companies are manufacturing many cars and two-wheelers which are being transported through semi-trailers to end-consumers

The market is highly consolidated with the presence of established players such as Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull, Great Dane, and Kogel Trailer GmbH Players are focusing on R&D investments, acquisitions and mergers, and product innovation in order to strengthen their market presence Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



