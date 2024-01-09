Ratnakar Lavu Discusses Leading An AI-Ready Marketing Organization On The Decoding AI For Marketing Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ratnakar Lavu recently shared his insights on integrating AI into marketing strategies in the latest episode of the "Decoding AI for Marketing" podcast.

SARATOGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ratnakar Lavu , a leader in digital innovation and transformation, recently shared his insights on AI's role in modern marketing strategies on the "Decoding AI for Marketing" podcast. The episode, "Are You Leading an AI-Ready Marketing Organization?" which aired on November 21, 2023, explored Ratnakar's rich experience in steering digital change in various top-tier brands.In the episode, Ratnakar Lavu, celebrated for his role as trailblazing Chief Digital Information Officer at Nike, discussed the complexities of equipping marketing organizations for the AI era. Drawing from his vast and varied experiences, including his tenure as CTO at Kohl's, he shared valuable insights and information regarding AI in marketing..During the podcast, Mr. Lavu emphasized the necessity of understanding the AI ecosystem while maintaining a focus on customer needs amid significant shifts. He related his pandemic-era experiences, pointing out how digital innovations in retail could provide crucial insights for marketers. His perspectives offer a strategic guide for entities aiming to effectively utilize AI, with a strong emphasis on customer-centric approaches.As the visionary behind major technological strategies in his previous roles, Ratnakar has played a pivotal role in shaping the digital direction of these organizations. His dedication to leveraging disruptive technologies has not only forged a futuristic marketplace but also solidified their technological infrastructures. This commitment to digital advancement has been a recurring theme in his career, as seen in his transformative work at Kohl's, where he revolutionized the customer experience and significantly expanded the digital reach of the company.Ratnakar's contribution to the podcast serves to inspire marketing professionals and business leaders. His advice on maneuvering through the AI terrain is relevant at a time when both technology and consumer preferences are rapidly evolving.Ratnakar Lavu served as Chief Digital Information Officer at one of the world's largest clothing brands and has led significant digital transformations for companies, including Kohl's, Redbox Automated Retail, LLC, and Macys. He is a digital innovator and thought leader in the realm of AI. Based in Portland, Oregon, Mr. Lavu supports the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, and Manchester United. He is considered a tech visionary among his peers.For more news and information on the“Decoding AI for Marketing” Podcast, please visit .To learn more about Ratnakar Lavu, visit his LinkedIn .

Media Relations

Media Relations

email us here