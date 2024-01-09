Vertexone Secures Multi-Year Renewal With Top National Natural Gas Provider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud connectivity and an integrated CIS platform key factors in new seven-year engagement

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VertexOne , a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for clients in the deregulated energy industry, announced Monday that SouthStar Energy Services LLC, one of the nation's largest and most successful natural gas providers, has renewed its longstanding contract with the cloud-based customer experience SaaS company for another seven years.

SouthStar Energy, a VertexOne customer since 2007, renewed the relationship, the company said, in large part because of VertexOne's longstanding history as a proven, dependable partner with an unmatched ability to execute the complexities inherent in the deregulated space with reliability and ease.

John Jamieson, Vice President of Retail Operations for SouthStar Energy, said VertexOne's advanced and integrated CIS billing system has proven itself essential for both the company and the over half-million residential, commercial, and industrial customers they serve in energy markets across Georgia.

“Since our inception more than a quarter-century ago, SouthStar Energy Services has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality natural gas service to homes, businesses, and communities. And with VertexOne's comprehensive, integrated CIS system we have the tools, reports, and interfacing programs we need to ensure we maintain our leading customer service standards in our core market.”

VertexOne Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Jornod, said the SouthStar Energy deal reinforces VertexOne's integral role and continued investment in today's highly competitive, retail energy marketplace.

“This year VertexOne has focused on growing our offerings and value to our clients in the retail energy market and our continued relationship with SouthStar Energy fortifies that long-term commitment.”

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit .

About SouthStar Energy Services

Headquartered in Atlanta, SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

