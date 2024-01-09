SUPER BOWL 2024: LAS VEGAS LEGENDS LIVE BRIDGING THE SUPERBOWL SPIRIT WITH A LEGENDARY EVENT AND METAVERSE INNOVATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the Super Bowl fever grips Las Vegas, Legends Live is set to amplify this excitement with a one-of-a-kind event, Legends Live, on February 4th, 2024, at Vu Studios. This event, building up to the Super Bowl weekend, offers a unique blend of sports legends' stories and cutting-edge Metaverse streaming technology in partnership with TCG World .Legends Live presents a rare opportunity to hear from sports icons in the lead-up to one of the biggest sporting events of the year. The event will feature:- Legendary Journeys: Insightful discussions on the paths to greatness.- Triumphs and Challenges: Reliving the moments that defined careers.- Victory Stories: Captivating tales of sporting success.- Faith and Determination: Exploring the deeper motivations behind extraordinary achievements.In a groundbreaking move, Legends Live PPV , together with TCG World, is streaming this unique event into the Metaverse. This partnership allows fans worldwide to be part of the excitement, transcending traditional boundaries and offering a new way to experience the legends' stories.Whether you're in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl or joining from afar, Legends Live PPV offers an unmatched experience. Attend in person at Vu Studios for an up-close and personal encounter, or immerse yourself in the Metaverse stream with TCG World.Tickets are now available for this unparalleled event. Choose to join the live excitement at Vu Studios or engage virtually through the innovative Metaverse experience.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:Legends Live -TCG World -Tickets go on sale January 16, 2024About TCG WorldTCG World Metaverse is a leading Metaverse platform that offers immersive experiences in various domains, including gaming, education, and entertainment. With a focus on innovation and technological advancement, TCG World Metaverse seeks to redefine the way we interact with digital content.Other notable Super Bowl LVIII Week events in Las Vegas February 2024Shaq's Fun House on Friday, February 9, 2024Taste of the NFL on Saturday, February 10, 2024Gronk Beach on Saturday, February 10, 2024Media ContactJustin Del Giudice...dTCG World US, INC.

