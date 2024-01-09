Stiegler Edtech Announces Grant From Live Oak Bank To Expand Its Newly Launched Varsity Esports & STEM League To Eastern NC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stiegler EdTech announced today that its latest Charlotte-based technology workforce program

Varsity Esports & STEM League (VESL) is expanding to Eastern NC thanks to the leadership and continued support of Live Oak Bank and its philanthropic commitment to education and workforce development.

"We are thrilled to support the continued expansion of VESL across North Carolina," said Kate Groat, Live Oak Bank's Director of Corporate Philanthropy. "This program provides students with workforce-ready skills while keeping them engaged in learning. We are proud to empower youth in our community to further their education and career potential."

VESL aims to teach valuable coding and technology skills to meet the talent needs of the tech industry in North Carolina. All North Carolina high school students are eligible to participate in VESL where they will be given the opportunity to learn critical STEM skills while participating in Esports & STEM competitions through their schools. Thanks to the grant funding from Live Oak, more students in Eastern NC will be able to gain access to scholarships, earn needs-based aid, and support additional financial incentives and opportunities to pursue higher education and technology careers.

"This partnership offers our community a competitive advantage both in terms of the impact VESL will make directly with New Hanover County students as well as the long-term confidence it will provide employers who invest in North Carolina that there will indeed be great technology talent to hire locally moving forward," adds Luke Waddell, Wilmington City Council Member. "Live Oak Bank's commitment to the region through programs like VESL is an exciting investment in the next generation of tech talent in Eastern NC."

The funding supports events such as regional tournaments, including one planned in Wilmington this winter, following the success of

a

state-wide championship tournament held in Charlotte last year, which brought together thousands of students and fans.

"Americans are underskilled and employers have to be a part of the solution," says Tariq Bokhari, Charlotte City Council Member and Chairman of Stiegler EdTech. "Vital funding like Live Oak's grant gives us the ability to empower young minds to learn highly sought after skills and think innovatively about real-world problems that directly impact our future. This means better students, better outcomes, and more opportunities for our next generation."

Students interested in participating in VESL can register for free via

and schools can join by emailing [email protected] . Companies and sponsors interested in additional opportunities to support this important programming can learn more by contacting [email protected] .

For more information on Stiegler EdTech's educational programs, visit

.

Contact:

Pasha Maher

[email protected] .

About Stiegler EdTech

Stiegler EdTech is a mission-driven organization dedicated to transforming technology education and creating effective modern talent ecosystems within our partnering communities. Our programs are designed to provide lucrative career pathways for both active students and prospective job-seeking adults alike. By focusing on an end-to-end ecosystem solution, we are able to engineer long-term, sustained growth in adding qualified, diverse candidates to the tech talent pipeline of your region for employers to confidently hire and invest.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB ) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Stiegler EdTech