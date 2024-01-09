Blimpie Reveals The Ultimate Roast Beef Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimpie® ( ), America's Sub Shop®, is set to kick off the new year with a premium addition, the Ultimate Roast Beef! Available for a limited time only, this mouthwatering creation promises to elevate the sandwich experience for all Blimpie lovers.

Available now! Blimpie's Ultimate Roast Beef.

Committed to the Bigger, Better, Blimpie® motto, the Ultimate Roast Beef showcases an exceptionally larger portion of Blimpie's premium roast beef. Complemented with the fresh flavors of lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and delicious horseradish mayo, this new sandwich is expected to become a new favorite among customers.

"We wanted to create a simple and unforgettable taste experience, and the Ultimate Roast Beef embodies just that" said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Blimpie. "The generous portion of roast beef elevates this sandwich to a whole new level of deliciousness, and we are excited to share it with our customers".

Be among the first to experience the Ultimate Roast Beef by visiting your nearest

Blimpie location, starting January 9th.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964,

Blimpie has grown to approximately 150 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: .

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: .

