LENNAR ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BRING QUALITY AND AFFORDABILITY TO HOMEBUYERS IN SMITHFIELD, NC WITH FRANKLIN TOWNES COMMUNITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced it will build its first-ever community in Smithfield, North Carolina, bringing beautifully designed, affordably priced new Lennar homes to the suburbs of Raleigh. With a grand opening expected in early 2024, Franklin Townes will offer self-guided tours for home shoppers to explore during extended hours. Interested homebuyers are invited to join the interest list today.

"Demand for high-quality, affordable new homes in Raleigh has prompted our expansion into surrounding areas, where we can offer our thoughtfully designed Lennar floorplans to the broadest possible range of residents," said Robert Smart, Lennar Division President. "We are thrilled to be a part of this community and know that homebuyers will fall in love with the charm of Franklin Townes and the idyllic lifestyle of Smithfield, while still enjoying an easy commute to the central city."

Franklin Townes will offer two brand new, two-story townhome designs spanning 1,437 to 1,581 square feet, with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The homes will feature bright open-concept designs with generous living spaces, modern kitchens, comfortable bedrooms, lavish owner's suites with walk-in closets, and an attached 1-car garage.

Pricing at Franklin Townes begins in the high $200,000s.

All homes come complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost to the homebuyer. At Franklin Townes, these features include stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, durable granite countertops, glass-enclosed shower with tile surround, and engineered vinyl plank flooring. Homes also come with the latest in home automation including Ring video doorbells, keyless entries and smart thermostats.

Residents at Franklin Townes will enjoy a walking trail, community gathering space and pergola, playground area and dog park. All lawns are fully maintained and many homesites back up to a protective tree buffer, providing privacy and serenity. Franklin Townes is located minutes from Highway 70 and Interstate 95, placing commuting residents within a 30-minute drive to downtown Raleigh. The community is minutes from historic downtown Smithfield, offering neighborhood shopping, dining and outdoor entertainment at Smithfield Town Commons Park and Neuse River Amphitheater. Other nearby attractions include the Buffalo Creek Greenway, Smithfield Community Park and Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center.

Franklin Townes is served by Johnston County Schools and is minutes from Johnston Community College.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call 919-337-9420 or visit the community website .

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout

the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX

drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .

Contact: Danielle

Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633



