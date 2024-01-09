(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bubble Food & Beverages: Global Market" report has been added to
The bubble food and beverages industry has surged in recent years, emerging as a sought-after choice for consumers seeking healthier alternatives to conventional snacks and drinks. This trend's momentum is fueled by the growing consumption of convenient
boba-based snacks and beverages, which has driven market expansion. Particularly booming with millennials and Generation Z, this trend reflects a shift towards more health-conscious and customizable dietary options.
One significant contributor to this industry's rise is the increasing demand for healthier beverage options, surpassing the popularity of traditional carbonated drinks. Bubble tea, a prominent player in this landscape, combines various teas - like green tea, black tea, or oolong tea - with milk as a base, featuring chewy boba balls and fruit jelly. Its appeal lies not only in its flavorful offerings but also in its alignment with health-conscious consumer preferences.
This report has segmented the global bubble food and beverages markets by product type, source type, channel, and region. The report provides an overview of the global bubble food and beverages markets and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028. The report provides essential information regarding the global bubble food and beverages market's current size and anticipated growth. It also covers the characteristics of the market, the leading bubble food and beverages companies, various trends in end-user preferences and a range of geographic market opportunities.
Based on product type, the bubble food and beverages global markets have been categorized into beverages and food. Based on source type, the market has been divided into tapioca and bursting bubbles. Based on channel type, the bubble food and beverages global markets are segmented by on-trade and off-trade. Geographical regions in the report include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, the Middle East and Africa). Revenue forecasts from 2023 to 2028 are given for the bubble food and beverages global markets segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from products providers' total revenue.
An overview of the global market landscape related to the bubble food & beverages In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2025 and 2027. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028. Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to bubble food & beverages, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by product type, source type, channel type, and geographical region Coverage of evolving technologies and highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework Review of patents, ESG trends, and emerging technologies related to bubble food & beverages Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Market Outlook Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Bubble Food and Beverages: Market Overview
Porter's Five Forces Model SWOT Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Source
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Channel
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Asia-Pacific North America Europe Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry: An ESG Perspective
Importance of ESG in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry Key ESG Issues in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry Bubble Food and Beverage Industry: ESG Performance Analysis ESG Penetration Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Consumer Attitudes towards ESG in the Market for Bubble Food and Beverages ESG-Related Risks in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry ESG-Related Opportunities in the Bubble Food and Beverage Industry Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Strategic Analysis Key Market Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Chatime Coco Fresh Tea & Juice Gong Cha Global Ltd. J Way Foods Kuaikeli Enterprise Co. Ltd. Kung Fu Tea Sharetea The Inspire Food Co. B.V. Yummy Town (Cayman) Holdings Corp. Bubble Tea House Co.
