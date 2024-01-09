(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market based on Product, Application and Geography-Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market is predicted to grow at the rate of 5.19% CAGR by 2028. The rising awareness of climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have led to a growing demand for biodiesel, thereby driving the fatty acid methyl ester market. Further, many countries have implemented strict regulations to curb greenhouse gas emissions and promote the use of clean and sustainable fuels which is also driving the fatty acid methyl ester market growth. But somehow, the high cost of raw materials is expected to hamper the fatty acid methyl ester market growth.

According to the fatty acid methyl ester market based on product, the market is divided into glyceryl monostearate, medium chain triglycerides, polyol esters, glycol esters, isopropyl palmitate and sucrose esters. Among which the medium chain triglycerides have the largest share in the market owing to the expanding food industry. Since, the medium chain triglycerides are used in the food as thickening agent. Moreover, the medium chain triglycerides are considered to have many health benefits.

On the basis of application the market is segmented among lubricants & fuels, surfactants & detergents, personal care & cosmetics and food and pharmaceutical. The lubricants and fuels segment is expected to have the lucrative share in the fatty acid methyl ester market. This is due to the extensive application in automotive, stationary power generators, machinery such as farm equipment, construction equipment and mining equipment. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the bio-diesel in the industries of automotive and transportation owing to the increasing requirement to boost security and environment conservation is also supporting the market growth in this segment.

As per the geography, the regions are segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is accounted for the largest share in the fatty acid methyl ester market. The largest market share of North America is ascribed to the increasing requirement of the personal care products, government initiatives for usage of bio-diesel in North America to tackle the global warming.

Moreover, the global transition towards renewable energy sources, including biodiesel produced from fatty acid methyl ester, is gaining momentum. Governments and industries are focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels, which is driving the market of fatty acid methyl ester as a key component in biodiesel production.

Major players operating in the fatty acid methyl ester market are Wilmar International Ltd., Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF SE, KLK Oleo Group, P&G Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Group, Avril Group (Groupe Avril) and Ecogreen Oleochemicals.

Therefore, the fatty acid methyl ester chemical has a prominent role in the automotive industry as a lubricant and fuel. Moreover, the eco-friendly characteristic of the fatty acid methyl ester is majorly fueling the application in many industries such as fuel, where it is supporting in battling the global warming.

Report Coverage



This report defines the segmentation of the market in terms of product, application and geography.

This study evaluates the fatty acid methyl ester market on the bases of quantitative and qualitative analysis

This report identifies and analyzes the major factors such as propellants, restraints, opportunities and challenges impacting the fatty acid methyl ester market. This report also provides the profiles of the key competitors along with their progressive strategies such as latest developments in products, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and alliances.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends

3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets

4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Glyceryl Monostearate

5.3. Medium Chain Triglycerides

5.4. Polyol Esters

5.5. Glycol Esters

5.6. Isopropyl Palmitate

5.7. Sucrose Esters

6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Lubricants & fuels

6.3. Surfactants & detergents

6.4. Personal care & cosmetics

6.5. Food and pharmaceutical

7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.2.2. Product Launches and execution

9. Vendor Profiles

9.1. Wilmar International Ltd.

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product End Users

9.1.4. Developments

9.1.5. Business Strategy

9.2. Cargill Inc.

9.3. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

9.4. BASF SE

9.5. KLK Oleo Group

9.6. P&G Chemicals

9.7. Emery Oleochemicals

9.8. IOI Group

9.9. Avril Group (Groupe Avril)

9.10. Ecogreen Oleochemicals

10. Analyst Opinion

11. Annexure

11.1. Report Scope

11.2. Market Definitions

11.3. Research Methodology

11.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

11.3.2. Market Triangulation

11.3.3. Forecasting

11.4. Report Assumptions

11.5. Declarations

11.6. Stakeholders

11.7. Abbreviations

